Hands-on: Google Pixel Buds A Series Review

The Google Pixel Buds A series is a pleasant surprise. It has almost the same features as the Google Pixel Buds 2 we saw in 2020, but at a lower price, and Google has made some improvements based on reviewer feedback.

The result is a pair of true wireless earphones that sound better overall, with longer battery life and a lower price than competing products.

Now, to achieve a low price, Google has truncate some features that allow you to turn the volume up and down, such as wireless charging and swipe control on the buds. This is certainly a small inconvenience, but it has the Google Assistant built in, so all you need to do is ask Google to do it for you.

Having only a few days and working hard to increase the pace, so far these buds feel like a significant improvement over the original.

The Google Pixel Buds A series is now available for $ 99 / 99.99 (about AU $ 130), much cheaper than the previous Pixel Buds 2’s $ 179/179 / AU $ 279.

Pixel Buds Series-Same Appearance (Image Credit: Future) Design as Pixel Buds 2

Just looking at the appearance of the Google Pixel Buds Series-A doesn’t make a big difference compared to its predecessor. These are fully wireless earphones with almost space age aesthetics.

The case itself is very smooth and oval and fits snugly in your hand or pocket. The buds, on the other hand, are incredibly small and stay in the ear with the help of small hump-like protrusions inside the outer ear. How comfortable it is to find a nub depends on your ears, but thanks to the addition of new stabilizer fins, we’ve found it to stay in your ears better than the Pixel Buds 2 we reviewed last year.

However, it’s still a bit uncomfortable to wear for a long time. They require some tension or pushback against the outer ear to stay in your ear. Also, instead of using something like the foam eartips you saw on the Sony WF-1000XM4, the Google Pixel Buds A series uses comfortable, standard silicon chips.

In addition to the new stabilizer on the back of the earphones, the new Pixel Buds also have vents that help alleviate pressure builds inside the ears. It’s a small change, but it’s especially useful if you’re sensitive to pressure.

To control your earphones, just tap the side. Play and pause music with one tap. Tap twice to skip to the next song. Tap 3 times to rewind. If you’re paired with an Android device, you can also press and hold to call the Google Assistant. Unfortunately, there’s no way to use touch gestures to turn the volume up or down on the Pixel Buds Series-A, but with the Google Assistant you can almost always avoid this problem.

The bigger problem with earphones is the lack of noise reduction or full active noise canceling technology. You can find it with the similarly priced Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation) released earlier this year and the new Sony WF-1000XM4, which is some of the best true wireless earphones on the market. Google reduces ambient noise when you’re on the phone, but when you listen to music or watch a movie, you hear a lot of ambient noise.

However, the eggs in the smooth space feel comfortable in the hands. (Image credit: Future) Performance

The A-series has almost all the features you’ve seen on the Google Pixel Buds 2. In short, it’s an IPX4 waterproof rating for hands-free access to the Google Assistant, real-time translation, and sweat resistance.

Sure, I didn’t expect a big performance difference, given that the earphone design hasn’t changed much. We were wrong. Thanks to some new tunings, the Google Pixel Buds Series-A has a much better bass response, a real step up in terms of sound quality for the Google Pixel Buds 2.

When listening to different genres of music, the bass is clearly audible, especially if you’re a fan of EDM, rap and hip hop. Deadmau5’s EDM classic Ghosts N Stuff naturally sounds bass on the Google Pixel Buds Series-A. The mids and highs never sparkle, but the low end is definitely a step up from the previous model.

Looking at rock and pop, you’ll hear that many of the same Fleetwood Mac Dreams focus on excellent midrange performance with bass and Stevie Nicks voices, but in the highs. Lackes detail. Thankfully, they have a bigger sound stage than expected, which helps to provide a complete presentation for many of your favorite songs.

Overall, the sound quality is much better than before, but there is still room for growth. They may still be a little tired to listen for a long time, and for that reason we liked listening to them in short bursts, but criticizing these as much as we had on the Google Pixel Buds 2 There were few.

Buds doesn’t have an active noise canceling feature, but it has one trick that many other earphones don’t have: you can increase the volume based on the amount of background ambient noise. For example, if you’re on a crowded bus, your earphones will hear all that background noise and turn up the music. In reality, it’s not as good as blocking noise, but it’s a great feature that prevents you from reaching into your pocket and adjusting the volume each time you move from a crowded area to a less noisy area.

In terms of battery life, the Google Pixel Buds A series has been slightly improved. According to Google, look at 5 hours of listening time and up to 2.5 hours of talk time, as opposed to the 3 hours of listening time you got from the Google Pixel Buds 2. To see how this number is maintained, I run a few recharge cycles myself, which is very promising.

Inside the case, you get an additional 19 hours of battery life for a total of 24 hours, and the earphones support fast charging, so you can achieve up to 3 hours of listening time in 15 minutes with the charging case.

However, the olive green colorway is gorgeous. (Image credit: future) Early verdict

It would take more time with them to accurately assess all the improvements and changes Google made to the new Pixel Buds design, but it was far more impressed than the Pixel Buds 2. These sounds are Pixel Buds 2, and they’re also pretty cheap. This greatly improves cost performance and helps compensate for the fact that new earphones such as the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation) and Sony WF-1000XM4 lack important features such as active noise cancellation. I will.

