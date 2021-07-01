Grants to fund police health research





A $ 25,000 grant has been approved for an interdisciplinary project at Louisiana Tech University to research and implement new ways to protect the health of police officers.

Principal Investigator Dr. Todd Castlebury, Associate Professor of Kinesiology. Dr. Jean Chen, Associate Professor of Kinesiology. Dr. Vicky Green, Director of Diet Internship, Faculty of Human Ecology. Lead a research project.

“This grant will be used to help police draw blood from health markers, in addition to physical fitness data,” said Castlebury. “This project was chosen for a novel approach to promoting health in a particular group of Louisiana citizens who need to be healthy and suitable for doing their jobs. This new approach has led to law enforcement. We hope that increasing the overall health of the institution will ultimately strengthen the relationship between citizens and police officers. “

Castleberry, Chen, and Green applied for grants through the Louisiana Tech University Foundation and were funded by the Louisiana Foundation’s Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The Louisiana Tech University Foundation and the Louisiana Tech University BCBS provided our university with an opportunity to showcase the real benefits of innovative research in the Faculty of Kinesiology, said Dr. Don Schillinger, Dean of the Faculty of Education. I will.

Dr. Lindsey Vincent, Deputy Director of Research at Outreach, celebrates the talented and talented faculty of Kinesiology, who conducts world-class research and has a positive impact on the well-being of key civil servants in the community. I’m really excited about it. And innovation. The Faculty of Education at Louisiana Tech University appreciates the Louisiana Foundation’s Blue Cross Blue Shield investment, which shares an interest and passion for this important initiative.

In the grant, Castleberry, Chen, and Green write that the unpredictable nature of law enforcement officers’ work requires them to be ready to perform a variety of tasks accurately and effectively. .. Establishing good physical condition without external pressure from others will be a meaningful strategy to tackle this problem.

According to a previous study, law enforcement officers’ average health and most of their health are worse than the average person, Chen said. Both officers and the government recognize the need to be in good physical condition, but have expressed concern about establishing a support system to comply with the standards.

This is where our project comes in handy, Chen said. In addition to fitness factors, consider dietary and nutritional perspectives. Our goal is to educate executives to eat inside and outside the shift.

The research part of the project should last about a year, and the design of the fitness training program is based on a recent study by Chen and Castlebury on the motor motives of law enforcement officers in northeastern Louisiana. In this previous study, they found important motivational factors for exercising by age, institution, marriage history, and the number of children they have.

Chen said he hopes that the participating officers will continue to exercise and eat after the research part is over. We also hope to receive more internal and external funding so that we can reach more executives outside of northeastern Louisiana. Our goal is to extend physical education programs with diet and nutrition education throughout Louisiana, neighboring states, and ultimately across the country.

