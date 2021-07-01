How to install macOS Monterey public beta





Apple has made the macOS 12 Monterey Beta available to public beta test groups so that public beta testers can try out the software before it goes on sale this fall.

macOS Monterey Public Beta is available to anyone with a compatible Mac and does not require a developer account. This guide provides simple steps for installing beta software.

Please note that Apple does not recommend installing the “macOS Monterey” public beta on your main Mac before downloading the update. If you have a secondary machine, use it. This is beta software and often pops up bugs and issues that can cause the software to malfunction or cause other issues.

Also, Safari has some major design changes that need to be tweaked, so you might want to avoid committing to the beta experience until you give it a try.

compatibility with macOS Monterey

MacOS Monterey is compatible with many Macs that could run macOS Big Sur, but some older MacBook Air and iMac models in 2013 and 2014 will no longer be supported. You can run the software on the following Macs:

IMac

Before you upgrade to Monterey Betamax, you need to make a backup on your external drive using Apple’s Time Machine backup feature.

If you want to revert to the previous settings after testing macOS Monterey, or if you have a bug and need to backtrack, you’ll need to reinstall macOS Big Sur (or your previous OS). The backup will help you undo.

Enroll in Beta Software Program

To install macOS Big Sur, you need to enroll your Mac in Apple’s free Apple Beta Software Program. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website in your Mac browser.blue[サインアップ]Click the button or if you are already a member[サインイン]Click. Enter your Apple ID and password, and if required, enter the two-factor verification code. I accept the terms and conditions of the Apple Beta Software Program.Sign in and scroll to the top of the public beta guide page[デバイスを登録]Click and[macOS]Click. Download and install macOS Monterey Beta

After registering for the public beta test program, you will be able to download “macOS Monterey”.

After selecting the macOS section on the beta website[Macを登録する]Scroll down to[macOSパブリックベータアクセスユーティリティをダウンロードする]Click Options. When you see a pop-up asking if you want to allow downloads on beta.apple.com, click Allow. Unless you change the download location of the file, the beta installer (macOSPublicBetaAccessUtility.dmg) will appear in the download folder. Find it and double-click it to open it. Double-click the internal .pkg file to run the installer. You may see a warning that advises you to back up your Mac with Time Machine. Stop here and back up, or if you’ve already done so[OK]After clicking[続行]Click.once again[続行]Click and[同意する]Click to accept Apple’s software license agreement,[インストール]Click. Enter the administrator password when prompted. When the installer completes the download, the System Preferences Software Updates panel will automatically open, displaying the “macOS Monterey” beta download. When prompted,[今すぐアップグレード]Click to download the public beta software. It takes time to download the file. Your Mac will restart when the download is complete. After rebooting, the “macOS Monterey” installer will start automatically. If not, it is in the applications folder. from here,[続行]Click, follow the instructions, accept the terms of use, and verify that you performed the backup. Select the drive where you want to install the public beta. You can select the main drive or the created partition.[インストール]Click and enter the admin password,[OK]Click and[再起動]Click or wait for your Mac to restart automatically.

When your Mac restarts, the Monterey installation process begins. The update will take some time to install, but when the installation is complete and your Mac restarts, Monterey Public Beta will run.

MacOS Monterey has a long list of new features such as universal controls for using the mouse on multiple iPads and Macs, and a new FaceTime experience to share features for watching movies and listening to music with friends. Introduced. A dedicated summary has a complete list of all the new features in “macOS Monterey”.

