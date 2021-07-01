Why Upstate’It’ Factors Continue to Drive Innovation and Growth





You may be reading this because you want to know more about the tech industry, upstate, or both.

Located on Interstate 85, halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, the Greenville region has opened up a huge niche over the last two decades as one of the leading countries in the medium-sized community. The county’s population is just north of 500,000, all centered around the country’s most imitated and imitated, walkable and vibrant downtown. The metropolitan area with a population of 1.4 million includes Spartanberg and Anderson, all connected by Interstate 85.

Our area has an element of “it” in that it becomes a business, travel and family destination. As the founder of a tech company in downtown Greenville, which has witnessed growth over the last two decades, I’m in a unique position to explain why tech companies and tech job seekers need upstate to choose their destinations. It is in. Also, as one of the founders of NEXT and the current chairman, I feel that we have learned a lot about what we are doing right and what people should focus on in the future.

Comprehensiveness: In 2018, the Brookings Institution designated the country’s Green Buildings as the eight best cities for digital and inclusive work environments. From the article, Greenville has been totally well received in measuring its inclusion in the digital economy, in addition to successfully attracting and retaining new nanotechnology and e-health ventures. Black workers in metropolitan areas are slightly overvalued in technical positions, accounting for about 18% of the sector, for example. In addition, 31% of Green Building technicians are women, making the region the sixth-largest metropolitan area in the country, including gender.

According to The State of Women-Owned Businesses, 2018, South Carolina ranked fourth nationwide with a 12.6% increase in jobs created by women-owned businesses between 2007 and 2018.

Incubator: Inc. According to Magazine, when Greenville was designated as one of the country’s surge cities, Greenville showed the sixth highest business creation rate in the United States, and much of its startup ecosystem is concentrated in business-to-business software companies. .. Clemson University and universities in some small areas have now created a stable stream of talent that they want to stick to, and the lifestyle offered by the city’s location near the Blue Ridge Mountains attracts outsiders.

Quality of Life: WalletHub fixed Greenville in 45th place this winter in the best place for the STEM field, ranking higher than much larger cities such as Nashville, Charlotte, New York City and San Antonio. .. Greenville is also the highest ranked city on the list in South Carolina. Much of this has to do with quality of life. Greenville was sixth overall in that category of the 100 cities on the list, but also showed a strong show in the 21st-ranked Professional Opportunity category.

Entrepreneurship: Greenville has done a great job of developing and promoting entrepreneurs. The Angel Capital Association has recognized Greenville-based Venture South as one of the top 10 angel investment groups in North America for the third consecutive year. Green Building is also at the top of many lists as the perfect place for a start-up or business growth list.

Growth: 30 people move upstate daily. Many work for more than 80 software companies and more than 200 robotics automation companies, or study at more than 30 universities.

What does that mean? The tech industry has grown tremendously over the last two decades, but we (private sector, government agencies, think tanks, educators, etc.) are working towards the next generation of success that will help many companies launch and land. We have laid the foundation. New company.

Andy Kurtz is the CEO of Kopis, a green building-based technology company, with a focus on delivering influential software and cloud solutions to southeastern enterprises and state government agencies. Coppice is one of the fastest growing software companies in South Carolina, with a growing team of over 40 employees.

