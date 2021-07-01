Overwatch July 1st Update: Complete Patch Notes





The following Overwatch patches are now available on all platforms, incorporating the latest round of card tweaks last week into the main game.

This means that the hit scan hero is hit with 20% damage nerf up to the maximum falloff range, and the D.Vas Call Mech ability remains the biggest change for individual heroes. Soldier: 76 and Bastion also get the previously listed buffs, but with the addition of a rework of the Widowmaker range.

All of these changes have been tested on the Experimental Card and the developers seem to like it enough to push them live after a week of live trials. Here are the patch notes for updates that are now available in Overwatch:

General update hit scan damage increased to 30% in maximum falloff range and reduced from 50% for the next hero: AsheBaptisteBastionMcCreeSoldier: 76WidowmakerWrecking Ball

This change spreads the damage in a slightly larger range than before, so it may be hard to notice immediately, but the developers say it will mitigate the effects of hit scan damage outside the intended optimal range. ..

Hero Updates Bastion Configuration: Reconnaissance Weapon Spread Reduced from 1.5 to 1.2

This is a slight buff that makes Bastion’s movements slightly more accurate by reducing the spread of the main weapon.

D.Va (and Echo) Call Mech’s damage area has been reduced from 3 meters to 2.5 meters. While using SelfDestruct, the final charge no longer occurs until the mecha explodes.

This nerf changes the damage radius of large call mechas and prevents the echo player from continuously building the ultimate charge when duplicating D.Va. This should be an easy and effective way to try to curb previously overwhelming abilities.

Soldier: The damage falloff of the 76 Heavy Pulse Rifle is disabled while the Tactical Visor is active.

This makes the Soldiers Tactical Visor more convenient because it not only maintains aiming assist, but also ignores the loss of damage.

Widowmaker Widows Kiss damage falloff range increased from 60-85 meters to 70-100 meters

The developers wanted to keep Widomaker effective over long distances, but used certain factors, such as aerial grapple shots, to limit some of what they could do outside the effective range.

