Ford Foundation Fuels Technology for Public Interest with X4 Impact





Kirkland, WA, July 1, 2021 / PRNewswire /-X4 Impact, a data intelligence platform for Social Innovation, today announced that the Ford Foundation has joined the industry as a founding partner. The $ 250,000 Catalytic Grant from the Private Foundation confirms the importance of providing equitable access to data and insights to support innovators creating and scaling technology in the public interest Tech4PI.

Darren Walker, Ford Foundation (Photo courtesy of Ford Foundation Justin French)

Shelly Kurtz, co-founder and CMO of X4 Impact, said: “It’s time to derive insights and knowledge from the vast amount of disconnected information we have available. X4 Impact organizes data, research and new tools for social innovators in the community, academia and industry. We are doing deep work for. ”

The Ford Foundation, led by the visionary Darren Walker, is a prominent voice in promoting human achievement, promoting social justice, and supporting public interest technology as a catalyst for change.

“Technology is not neutral. It can amplify or disrupt the dynamics and inequality of existing forces. As a platform, X4Impact is a platform for public technicians and civil society organizations while reducing potential harm. Match the information and resources needed to maximize the benefits, says Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation. “This is a thriving public technology ecosystem, a better, fairer technology world. It’s an important task to ensure that it helps build. “

TechX4Impact’s diversity features a collection of 700 technology solutions organized by affinity towards the achievement of one or more United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. X4Impact has developed a variety of diversity badges such as Women in Leadership, Black Leadership and Leaders of Latin American Heritage as part of an effort to emphasize non-traditional leaders in the underserved technology products and services market. .. In addition, users can now filter by organizational structure, making it easier to fund charitable donations and investment-funded solutions. Currently, more than a quarter of the technology solutions presented at X4 Impact are organized as charitable non-profit organizations.

X4Impact has released two interactive reports focused on equality as part of its portfolio of reports and interactive tools. Each report contains key indicators by state and a detailed list of nonprofits operating in the problem domain.

UN SDG # 5 Gender Equality UN SDG # 10 Reducing Inequality

A new research-focused member of the X4 Impact Advisory Board Michelle Shevin With the Ford Foundation’s catalytic philanthropic investment in X4 Impact, Michelle Shevin has joined the advisory board along with industry leaders.

Michelle Shevin is a Ford Foundation researcher, utility engineer, and senior program manager at the Public Interest Technology Catalyst Foundation. She also assists in an interactive telecommunications program at New York University, teaching critical theory and future thinking methodologies.

The X4Impact Advisory Council provides informal advisory guidance to support thought leadership to drive technology principles for social innovation, sustainability, and the public good.

In addition to the free data, research, and interactive tools provided by X4Impact, the company offers a range of premium services, including low-cost interactive software as a service, as well as custom landscape analytics using database collections by region of impact. It offers.

Media contacts: Shelly Kurtz [email protected]206-999-9030

Source X4 Impact

