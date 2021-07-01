Pokemon celebrates bidoof with a hilarious rickroll parody





Bidoof day has arrived. Bonus items, free wallpaper downloads, and Rickroll parody videos to watch have appeared in some games.

Pokemon fans around the world are celebrating Bidoof Day today. This includes a special announcement on the franchise’s YouTube channel that will soon turn into a bidoof-centric parody of Rick Astley’s most famous pop jingle. Although not as popular as the early Internet, Rickroll’s art remains a valuable part of memetic culture. Ten and a half years ago, many bulletin board users were fooled by posting important news and trailers of hope just to link to the Never Gonna Give You Up music video.

The Pokmon Company has added a unique twist to the concept as part of the Bidoof Day celebration across all forms of Poké media. Fans can log in to Pokmon Trading Card Game Online to receive free Bidoof coins, deck boxes and card sleeves. .. ThePokmon Twitch broadcasts several episodes of the anime where Ash and his friends came across friendly rodents on their adventures. Pokumon GO players will have a higher spawn rate for bidoof wherever they go throughout the day. The Pokumon Center’s online store has creature-themed hats, shirts, and road signs.

For the video announcement, the official Pokmon YouTube posted a modified Rickroll with all the lyrics and visuals tied to Bidoof for a special occasion. Bidoof scenes from various Pokumon games and anime episodes are displayed, along with a special clip of Bidoof dancing in the same style and Rick Astley in the 80’s music video. The lyrics of the song have also changed, and there are certain phrases that encourage trainers to use non-cut movements and sometimes praise Bidoof as a friend despite being unable to stand on their own.

The announcement of Vippa Day earlier this week initially confused many Pokemon fans, and some even considered Pokemon to be worthy of this honor. But this complex Rickroll parody proves that the Pokemon Company is joking. Still, there may be a backside motive to celebrate this often overlooked monster, which was previously the most useful as an HM toolkit. With the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake coming soon, the Pokemon Company may want fans to remember the fun times in the 4th generation games. Also, noPokmon will spread good words faster than joke creatures like Vipper.

Bidoof and its evolved bibarels are the least popular of the Pokemon, uncompetitive in combat, and can’t match the cuteness of the pockets of dozens of companions. monster. Bidoof has a memorable face, a pair of back teeth, and now a great theme song to back it up for further adventures. When players return to Sinnoh later this year, when they come across the first of many small beaver buddies in the wild, they will have a good time remembering the celebration of today’s Bidoof Day.

