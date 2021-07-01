Technology, communication, and the path to recovery





The US COVID-19 “Recovery Jump Start” arrives incredibly fast and is evolving faster than many brands can manage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed most mask obligations, travel has skyrocketed, and Americans have returned to restaurants, airports, and rallies. To stay relevant, you need to understand the changing needs of your viewers.

In the second half of 2021, this means moving storytelling from “how to deal with the crisis” to “how to enable recovery.” Those who do not will have a hard time and will find it much harder to catch up.

Changing Viewer Recovery Needs Brands around the world were using technology when a pandemic occurred. We worked remotely, made children shepherds through virtual learning, and connected with friends and family via video calls. What role does technology play in the wake of recovery?

WE Communications partnered with YouGov in late May to understand what Americans want and expect from technology-driven innovation at this crucial moment. Complete report, what’s next? The competition for technology, communication, and recovery has surprisingly found that Americans don’t want to disconnect, even after virtually a year of living.

Consumers are more excited than ever to innovate as technology becomes more credible. Our audience wants innovations that help relieve psychological stress, simplify lives, and adapt to an ever-changing world.

15% want to disconnect. The majority want to use technology more than ever. 70% expect companies to continue to innovate during the recovery phase. 58% say technology expectations have increased as a result of the pandemic. I will.

The pandemic has moved technology away from tech crashes, questioned industry ethics, and made technology an integral part of everyday life. Taking advantage of this good intentions offers great opportunities for tech brands.

Brands that seize the opportunity must resist the urge to return to their pre-pandemic communication strategy. Instead, they have to find a new crossroads between their story and what the world needs. These needs are different than they were 6 or 3 months ago. Responding to humanity and innovation begins with listening.

According to another research report, Rethinking the Purpose and Meaning of Leadership, published in March, it is important that 69% of the leaders surveyed learn from their employees, customers and communities in 2021, which is a stake. It says that it starts with listening to the opinions of the parties concerned. Successful brands can stay ahead of the changing needs of their viewers as the country re-adapts to life after quarantine.

Achieving rising expectations for technology and innovation 62% of respondents said they expect all companies, regardless of industry, to use technology to better meet their post-pandemic needs. It was. Fifty percent consider technology to be the most important tool for navigating a rethinked world.

One of the biggest migrations during the recovery phase is the rethinking of physical office space. Employers need to respond to new expectations from their employees and determine the right rhythm about where and how they work. Microsoft, a WE client, recently published a playbook that shares some of the lessons learned from conversations with customers, partners, and employees. It contains data, research, and best practices to help your organization navigate the evolving code of conduct.

Microsoft shared this information and discussed its own hybrid reinstatement strategy. This included a post by CEO Satya Nadella on LinkedIn and a public playbook featuring a message from Chief Human Resources Officer Kathleen Hogan who showed customers specific Microsoft tools.

The announcement also outlined how employees’ experience with the cloud, Microsoft Viva, and Return to Workplace apps can help companies develop their own return-to-work strategies. This was a powerful example of a positive explanation that helped Microsoft customers navigate the recovery phase.

Good news This may all seem daunting, but we’re all together. All brands need to readjust their communication strategies to reflect the needs of their recovering viewers. Now is the time to look forward to how we are leading the way to recovery, not how we acted during the pandemic.

Matt Ashworth is GM of the Seattle office and SVP of the company’s technology sector.

