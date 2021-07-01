Gathering’s latest D & D-themed set hyped me





Tiamat is one of Magic’s latest D & D-themed set of legendary creature cards.Image: Wizards of the Coast / Chris Lan

Magic: The Gathering Card’s latest set, “Adventures in the Forgotten Realm,” wants you to take the lead. A new feature of the set is a class of cards called dungeons, which allows players to enjoy the dungeon from the comfort of a card table.

Dungeon is a card that exists outside the typical game of magic. They won’t fit in your deck or sideboard, but they can be called into the game by other cards with the phrase stepping into the dungeon. Then bring your dungeon cards into the game and begin an adventure like Dungeons and Dragons in the middle of a Magic game.

The dungeon card looks like a small map divided into rooms. Each time the dungeon adventure begins, the dungeon owner moves the token to the next room. Entering the room triggers certain events that affect the game. For example, in the Wipeout Tomb Dungeon card, the first room loses 1 life to each player.

I was very happy to see these dungeon cards in action.Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

For other rules, there can only be one dungeon per player and it cannot be deleted until it is complete. You can also complete as many dungeons as the duration of the game allows. Players who can successfully complete the dungeon will be given the same powerful and beneficial effects as an adventurer who gets +1 Dohicky at the end of the D & D dungeon. That frigid Rad!

Both Magic and D & D are owned by Wizards of the Coast, but for a long time the two franchises rarely intersected. You can get a D & D sourcebook based on one of many Magics multiverses, but that’s it. This is the first time D & D has been inserted into Magic, not the other way around. (At least as far as I know, Magics has been around for about 30 years. Please don’t come after Magic olds shake Alpha’s Drizzt card.)

One of the things I absolutely love about any game is when the story can be woven into the gameplay, but the Magic story is always a bit off the gameplay. Keyword abilities like Mage and Landing make sense in the story within those sets, to the extent that the magical story affects gameplay. Everything new that Wizards of the Coast is doing with this Forgotten Realms set seems to be intended to make the Magic game feel like a D & D session. I’m doing more than I’m crazy about Magic sets so far.

Forgotten Realms not only explored dungeons, but also figured out how to weave other D & D traps into Magic. The art is reminiscent of the inside of an old sourcebook cover, or a classic monster manual. The set also includes cards named after classic D & D spells such as Power Word: Kill and cards that reflect typical D & D events such as You Come To A River.

See all the text of this delicious flavor in the body of the card!Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

The You Come To A River card is a spell that gives you two options: return the card to its owner’s hand, or give the creature a little extra stimulus with an attack. But the great thing about this card is that it pleases my little story x gameplay. These options are given to you in traditional magic form, but your party is actually on the river and the Dungeon Master asks what to do next. You can bounce cards in the current sense or find crossroads to buff creatures.

Not only do I own Drizzt Legendary and Lolth Planeswalkers (both pretty sweet, I’m not going to lie), but I also want to see how a few flavors interact with each other, so I’m in the Forgotten Realms set. Excited and stupid. I’m definitely the kind of person who builds a story based on how my deck evolves.

As a game, Magic: The Gathering was purely a social thing I did for the love of my friends. Of course, I enjoyed playing it (and read the prolific folklore), but the gameplay wasn’t very story-driven, so it was by no means a motivational factor. Wizards has finally made a more meaningful connection between Magic gameplay and storytelling, so I can’t wait to get these cards.

