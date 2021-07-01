Twitter is exploring new features for tweeting only to friends, including in various personas – TechCrunch





Twitter has a history of sharing features and design ideas that we are considering very early in development. Earlier this month, for example, we introduced the concept of a potential “reference” feature that allows users to untag themselves from other people’s tweets. Today, the company shares some additional design research that gives users better control over who can see their tweets and who ultimately responds. The new concept includes a way to tweet only to a group of trusted friends, a new prompt to rethink the language you’re using when posting a reply, and a “persona” feature that allows you to tweet based on your own words. It will be. Different contexts — tweets about work life, hobbies, interests, etc.

The company says it is considering these concepts and is considering collecting feedback and letting them know what will be developed later.

The first of the new ideas is based on work started last year with the release of a feature that allows original contributors to choose who is allowed to reply to tweets. Currently, users can choose to limit replies to only those who are listed in the tweet, only those who follow them, or leave them “everyone” by default. However, this allows users to limit who can respond, but anyone can see the tweet itself. And they can appreciate, retweet, and quote posts.

The suggested trusted friends feature allows users to tweet to groups of their choice. This may be a way to use Twitter with real friends or other small networks that you know more personally. Perhaps you can post a tweet that only your New York friends can see when you want to let them know you’re in town. Alternatively, you can post only to people who share a particular TV show, sporting event, or love for your hobby.

This ability to have private conversations with public conversations can encourage people to use Twitter and even encourage some people to try tweeting for the first time. But it can also confuse Twitter, as it strips away the original idea of ​​the platform company, which is a kind of public bulletin board where everyone is invited to a conversation. Users may start wondering if their posts are worth publishing and decide to keep more content away from a larger Twitter audience. This can affect Twitter’s engagement metrics. It also brings Twitter closer to the realm of Facebook, with only some posts being global and more posts being shared only with friends.

According to Twitter, the advantage of this private “friends only” format is that it saves people from the workarounds they are currently using, such as juggling multiple alt accounts or switching to publicly protected tweets. Is possible.

Another new feature under consideration is the reply language prompt. This feature allows Twitter users to select phrases that they don’t want to appear in their replies. When someone is replying to the original poster, these words or phrases will be highlighted and you will be prompted to explain why the original poster does not want to see that kind of language. For example, users can set the prompt to appear if they use blasphemous expressions in their replies.

This feature doesn’t stop posters from tweeting replies. Seeking more compassion is a gentler tweak.

These “fine-tuning” can have an impact. For example, when Twitter launched Nudge, which suggested users read articles before amplifying them with retweets, we found that users opened 40% more often before sharing articles. But for those who decide to troll, it may not be very useful.

The third and perhaps most complex feature is what Twitter calls “facets.”

This is an early idea about tweeting from different personas in one account. This feature makes sense for people who often tweet about different aspects of their lives, such as work life, side hustle, personal life and family, and passion.

Unlike Trusted Friends, which allows you to limit some tweets to a more personal network, facets allow other users to choose to follow all tweets or just tweets about the “facet” they are interested in. I can do it. As a way, you can follow someone’s tweet about the tech, but ignore the reaction flow you post when you’re watching your favorite team play. Alternatively, you can follow your friends’ personal tweets and ignore work-related content. And so on.

This is an interesting idea. Twitter users have always been worried about alienating some of their followers by posting, so to speak, “off-topic.” However, this also has the problem of deciding which user of the end user’s own to display. Users can be better served by an algorithmic timeline that understands which content they are involved in and which content they tend to ignore. (Also: “Facet”)

According to Twitter, all three features are still under construction. These are just design mockups that showcase the ideas the company is considering. We have not yet decided whether to develop one of the three. This is where the user feedback you want to receive helps you make the decision.

