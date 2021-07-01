



Palais Dave

Workers identified as (Reuters) Black + or Latinx + left Alphabet Incs Google last year at a higher rate than in 2019, the company said Thursday in its latest annual diversity report https: // static. Said at googleusercontent.com/media/diversity.google/en. //annual-report/static/pdfs/google_2021_diversity_annual_report.pdf, emphasizing the permanent challenge to expanding expression.

What Google calls the turnover index, which uses 100 as a baseline, was registered at 121 last year for Black + workers in the United States, compared to 112 in 2020. For Latinx + employees, it surged from 97 to 105 last year. Turnover surged from 110 to 146. For Black + women, it decreased from 93 to 81 for Latinx + women,

For White +, turnover decreased from 117 to 112, with both men and women declining.

Last year, Google promised to increase retention of racial minorities and other groups by increasing support staff and programs. However, some with an undervalued background say they continue to feel unwelcome in the tech industry. There is also high demand elsewhere as companies compete for greater diversity.

Google refused to comment beyond the new report, which pointed out that there was room for improvement in retaining undervalued talent, but said some new training and practices showed promising results. Added.

Civil rights groups and activist investors are pressing Silicon Valley companies such as Google to lead more women and racial minorities to leadership, claiming that better performance will continue.

Google has made some progress. Last year, the company almost doubled the number of Black + leaders in the United States to 7.1% and increased the number of women in global leadership from 26.1% to 28.9%.

Last year was the best since we started reporting data on the employment of US workers in Black + and Latinx +. 8.8% of total employment was from each of these groups, compared to 5.5% for Black + and 6.6% for Latinx + in 2019.

Still, only 1.8% of tech adopters were black or above, and an equivalent percentage of Latin or above women.

(Report by Paresh Dave; edited by Richard Chang)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wncy.com/2021/07/01/google-reports-soaring-attrition-among-black-women/

