Reed Smith takes on Winston’s Cunningham as Chief Executive Officer of New Innovation





Reed Smith LLP, a law firm located in Manhattan, New York City.Reuters / Andrew Kelly

David Cunningham was Winston & Strone’s Chief Information Officer Reed Smith states that the company is aiming to “transform” its business.

(Reuters)-Lead Smith has hired legal innovation and operations veteran David Cunningham as the first Chief Innovation Officer to join the list of law firms with such executive roles. It was.

Cunningham joined Reed Smith in Houston from Winston & Storne and has been Chief Information Officer since 2012. He continues to lead Legal Metrics, a consortium that automates the analysis of performance and diversity between law firms and the legal department. A statement announcing his hiring on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh-based company said Cunningham’s arrival was “a critical time for Reed Smith. Global companies are accelerating the delivery and performance of legal services to their clients and unleashing new levels of client value. We are trying to transform our business. “

In 2018, Reed Smith launched Gravity Stack, a subsidiary of legal technology and solutions. The company also cited a recent partnership between shared services provider Reed Smith Global Solutions and codeless service automation platform BRYTER as an example of its innovation efforts.

According to Cunningham, the goal of this role is to bring the company’s efforts into a “unified, focused” strategy.

Cunningham has a lot on his agenda. Based on these products, Reed Smith said they will be “under the umbrella of technology solutions and shared services.” He also said he would bring new products and services to market and develop strategies for Reed Smith’s data and analytics efforts.

Cunningham said the first few months would involve working with the company to establish strategic goals and indicators of what the company wants to achieve each year. “Part of such a role is to determine what will happen,” he said. “This is part of the fun and challenge.”

He said he was fascinated by the commitment to innovation demonstrated by the company’s leadership.

In a statement, Reed Smith’s Global Managing Partner, Sandy Thomas, said, “We are creating new services and products that provide more agile and customized client support to help our clients move their business forward. We have to continue. ” “David brings the ultimate entrepreneurial approach to providing legal services.”

As CIO of Winston & Strone, Cunningham led innovation efforts in areas such as information technology, data analysis, risk management and knowledge services, according to Reed Smith.

“We are grateful for our many years of service at Winston & Strone and hope that his new efforts will work,” a company representative said in an email statement.

Prior to joining the law firm, Cunningham spent 20 years at his current HBR consulting. According to Reed Smith, he also played a role in supporting the early growth of the Corporate Legal Consortium (CLOC).

New Mayer Brown Innovation Chief: "It's Not Just Glossy Technology" Driven Change

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as legal business, including legal innovation and leading companies in the legal services industry.

