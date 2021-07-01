The story of Destiny 2s is finally great, but the game isn’t catching up





Bungy closed one of the main plots of the Destiny 2: Splicer season on Tuesday. Players jumped into the Vex Network and killed Quria, one of Savathuns’ most important pawns, the force behind the tower’s Endless Night.

Over the past year, Bungie has begun to intertwin the gameplay and story of Destiny 2s, giving players a reason to worry about upcoming events and plot twists. Therefore, the emergence of major pawns like Quria raises stakes. However, improvements to the Bungies story have revealed new issues. It means that the gameplay does not meet the expectations of the story.

Clear has been known as a villain for years, but instead of going out to major content like raids and dungeons, the mission to kill her is a remix of some of the Season of Splicer missions I’ve already played. The more bungee raises the stakes in the story, the more important these villains will be and their death will need to be more meaningful.

Who is Clear?

Quria is a powerful Vex mind. She first appeared in the tradition in 2015 with an extension of Destinys The Taken King. Orix, the brother of Savathuns and the villain of The Taken King, was encountered when Quria and Vex invaded his ascendant trellum. Oryx removed Vex from his sacred territory, took Quria, and made her Taken Vex Mind. Orix then gave Quria as a gift to Savathun.

Since then, Quria has been a loyal minion of Savathuns. She is responsible for trapping Dreaming City in a three-week cycle. And recently she created an endless night at the tower. She’s a character that Bungie has built up for six years, entering and exiting at some important moments in Destiny.

Why do I need to care? Quria Image: Orix, the first to shoot Bungie

The story of fate has been good, or at least interesting, for several years. The problem was that none of the stories were in the game. Players who want to pay attention to it can read The Taken King’s Book of Sorrow and various other lore pages online. But are you trying to follow the complete story just by listening to the mission dialogue? impossible.

In the last three major extensions, Bungie has made it much easier to follow the story and encouraged players like me who are interested in the story but don’t want to look out of the game and care more. Starting with Forsaken, the characters started talking more to the players and telling the story, but storytelling actually started to gain momentum with the Shadowkeep extension in 2019. Since then, Bungie has been getting better and better by incorporating stories into Destiny 2. Two high points are the selected season of the 2021s and the splicer season.

Most of the improvements come down to an in-game description of what’s going on. Characters now provide a wall of text and narration when providing quests. Osiris and Saint-14 occupy physical space in the game, forcing you to watch their conversation before proceeding. The story is happening right in front of you, and you can’t just push a button. The world changes when major events occur, such as when the Almighty crashes into a tower or when darkness appears in the sky. Characters are important and the cutscenes include the rewards of the main story thread, so it’s worth paying attention to.

I’ve known Quria for a long time, so now I’m wondering about defeating her and what that means for the story. But that interest bit me in the ass.

How about the end of Qurias? Quria is a giant Vex Mind covered with two types of shields. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Tuesday’s Qurias Boss Battle Delphi mission is cool and elaborate. But if I die, it will respawn after a few seconds without rebooting. This is not the best activity like a dungeon. The mission of the story. Qurias released the cool Vex Hydra at the end of a 15-minute remix of the Expunge mission that Ive has played all season. She is the high stakes character I killed in a low stakes mission. Maybe all that simulation, maybe Quria, will come back, but for now, Im was disappointed.

Previously, I was excited just to see the deeply folklore characters of the game appearing in the game. Since then, Bungie has raised that standard, but now my expectations are rising. I feel that the defeat of a big minion like Clear should come to the end of an important mission. And if my mission to Quria is 90% of what I’ve played before, and I don’t have any challenges or exclusive weapons, I’m not happy with it.

I have loved Destiny since the beginning of 2015. For the first time in my life, this story is one of Im’s most excited about the expansion of the game The Witch Queen. But if the characters are important, killing them should be important. And when I defeated Quria, I felt like ending a villain in another season.

