Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Leak Completely

In the world of Android wearables, big things are happening soon. Apple is only making further progress with the Apple Watch, but Samsung is working with Google on its smartwatch software, so you may have a chance to catch up a bit. The company’s Galaxy Watch 4 family was launched shortly, and a large number of images leaked from Android Headlines gave us a better idea of ​​what the new watch would look like.

From every look, Samsung pulls out all the stops. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the more traditional of the two designs coming out this year. The Watch 4 Sport has a smoother profile and is a bit less bulky, but the Watch 4 Classic can be confused with a non-smartwatch at a glance.

The watch 4 body has all the features of a regular watch, including the standard 20mm lugs and buttons on the right edge of the case. Aluminum and stainless steel cases will be available. Android Headlines claims that the premium stainless steel variation covers the screen with Gorilla Glass DX and the aluminum variation uses DX + glass. The image also shows the clear textured edges of the ring around the screen. This is all confirmed except that the rotating bezel remains.

According to the leaked information, Samsung manufactures three different sized Classics, allowing everyone to find a device with a balanced bulk and battery life that suits them. Watches are available in 42, 44 and 46 mm sizes. Previously, Samsung watches were only available in two sizes, similar to the Apple Watch.

These devices run a new Wear OS developed in collaboration with Google, marking the end of Samsung’s Tizen wearable experiment. This means that there are many more apps available on your watch. At the same time, you can take advantage of Samsung’s enhanced health tracking and better smartphone integration not found in older Wear OS. Samsung recently also released a One UI skin for Wear OS, so we have a rough idea of ​​what the OS will look like.

Samsung has not yet officially announced the watches, or the unpacked event where they will be announced. The rumored factory is pointing to August for the next unpacking. The leaked render will display the 28th date on the watch face. Perhaps the device will be announced in early August and will be available at the end of the month. Your guess is now as good as we are.

