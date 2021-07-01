Inventagon, medical technology innovation





(Photo: Inventagon, Light of Hope for Patients Around the World)

Technology brings convenience to people’s daily lives. From mobile phones to computers, even the slightest evolution of technology is transforming the world. Similarly, the changes and advances in the healthcare industry are truly revolutionary. Technology enables medical staff to identify and treat illnesses faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Every year, many companies come up with a variety of technical solutions to combat illness and facilitate painful treatment procedures. Some of these companies have proven successful in launching their products, but many have failed due to lack of innovation. Inventagon is one of the companies that has successfully brought next-generation technology to market.

The company is headed by entrepreneur and inventor Jarl Jensen. The idea behind this venture was to help ease the struggle to bring medical innovation to market. As a young CEO, Jarl Jensen paves the way for great ideas to become great products. These designs are already widely used in many hospitals and medical institutions.

Inventagon, the light of hope for patients around the world

Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also the love of mankind.

Chronic disease and obesity increase with each passing year. Medical institutions are reaching their limits and need new ideas and solutions to save lives. Fortunately, recent advances have actually transformed and democratized health care. This makes it easier than ever for people to manage their health, at a more affordable price. The invention of a simple glucose meter or glucose meter has made life easier for diabetics around the world. Blood glucose levels can be measured through this small device, which is now very common. This helps to check the sugar content to avoid future complications.

Self-medication / treatment and disease assessment made possible by biomedical equipment. The introduction of these devices into everyday life has improved and changed the lives of many. Inventagon is one company that is actively playing that role. The inventor-led biomedical device design company is a hub for innovative and effective medical device design. So far, we have designed various devices and prototypes that have been recognized by the “Medical Device Design Award”.

Inventagon contributes to the healthcare industry by creating computerized designs, rapid prototyping, 3D modeling, and printing. We also create printed circuit board designs, medical adhesive designs, and advanced metabolic device designs. It is also useful for embedded software engineering, microprocessor programming, ISO9000 design regulations, and FDA design management. The company’s additional services include manufacturing, marketing and sales.

It’s not about ideas. It’s about realizing the idea. -Scott Bellsky

Another important element of the company is investing in entrepreneurial ideas. All of these services and activities are provided and performed by a team of meticulous professionals. As a contributor to many patents, Jarl Jensen has a deep knowledge of the field and has hired him in his company along with top qualified individuals.

As the world is rapidly advancing in technology, it is important for all industries to integrate into it. And the medical industry is one such example of gracefully embracing technology and continuing to grow with it. Recognizing this fact, Jarl’s company does more than just design state-of-the-art devices that simplify complex medical procedures. Those who are inventors and thought leaders believe in unity and progress. The power of fresh ideas, which combine expert opinion with strong financial back-up, has the potential to revolutionize the medical and technology industries. And Inventagon is doing just that!

