Kinu wins AARP pitch competition with video chat startup

Despite the increasing number of ways families can effectively connect, it is not always easy for grandparents and grandchildren to form a bond.

Join Kinoo, a company based in Mountain View, California, that created a video chat platform that connects grandparents and grandchildren using artificial intelligence and augmented reality. They can play games together, collaborate on projects, and interact via tablets and smartphones.

Before COVID, this could have been more difficult. But now grandparents are used to video chat, says Jim Marggraff, founder of Kinoo, who is also the creator of the popular LeapPad Learning System. This video system is easy to use.

The platform contains two characters, Kodii and Kidoo. These characters come to life during video chats between families and make communication more enjoyable. This is called a technology-supported intergenerational connection.

Kinoo is the winner of the Better Aging Through Technology Pitch Contest sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs and Innovation Collective, helping to launch innovative businesses. In the July 1st contest, seven start-ups explained how their products can help improve people’s quality of life as they get older.

Nick Smoot, the founder and chief executive officer of the Innovation Collective, has added years to his life for a long time, but not years. Recently, society has created tools and technologies that enable us to create products that make aging a better experience.

Wide range of innovative products

Finalists have created a wide range of products. Some have been inspired by their experiences with long-term care and loss of mobility. Innovations included high-tech walkers, devices to assist in knee rehabilitation, and digital platforms connecting caregivers with local resources and elderly housing.

In a Shark Tank-like competition, judges with expertise in start-ups, venture capital and aging asked the founders about products, competition, development plans and growth prospects.

Peoples Choice Winners Focus on Voice Technology

After the presentation, the audience presented a startup called Voice Activated Living with the People’s Choice Award. This allows older people to communicate with family and friends using voice instead of smartphones and tablets. The company uses Amazon Echo Show devices to exchange video, audio messages, photos, and other content with loved ones. Family and friends can chat on their smartphones and tablets.

CEO Jeff Wasson was urged to create a product after his father had a broken hip and arm and couldn’t use his smartphone. Wasson’s dad was unable to participate in a family group chat.

