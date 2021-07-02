Google is promoting a new 4K add-on for YouTube TV on a free Chromecast





Earlier this week, Google finally announced that it would add support for 4K streaming to YouTube TV. Currently, the company is trying to seduce existing YouTube TV subscribers to sign up for a $ 20 / month expensive add-on with a free Chromecast and Google TV hanging promotion.

YouTube TV subscribers detailed the offer in a forum post found by DroidLife. “We want to offer a free Chromecast with a Google TV device to ensure that loyal YouTube TV members enjoy a great viewing experience, including the ability to watch 4K content with an optional new add-on service.” Said the company. By email sent to some customers.

To take advantage of the promotion, you need to visit the Google Store and purchase your streaming device for free. As you can imagine, the consumables are limited and the code is only valid for white models. The email details also state that it is only available to users in the United States with a YouTube TV subscription. In addition, you must make at least one payment to Google. If you find an email in your inbox, you need to use it by the end of the month. Also, if you already own a Chromecast on Google TV, the code is not transferable.

