See how Windows 11 works on Windows Mobile and Android





The appearance of Windows 11 running with rendering of older Windows Phone.Image: Lumia WOA project

It’s been less than a week, but Windows 11 has already been successfully ported to smartphones. Gustave Monce, a very enthusiastic engineering student, has posted a video on YouTube showing the latest developer preview of Windows 11 running on older Windows Phones.

You may remember that this phone was the Lumia 950 XL, which was about to usher in the era of Windows 10 Mobile. It was also the last Windows Mobile phone and is now somehow a serious collector’s item.

It all started five years before Windows 10 Mobile was almost deprecated, Monce said in an interview with The Verge about the Lumia WOA project.

Monce is right about Windows Phone being almost extinct at that time. Even before that, the platform struggled to maintain a market share of only 2% as Android and iOS devices proliferated.

Monces video showing Windows 11 on Lumia 950 XL.

Monce has teamed up with another classmate, Bingxing Wang. He was also thinking of running a desktop operating system on a Lumias 5.7 inch screen.

G / O media may receive fees

Over time, as we started talking about it, a discussion group was formed, creating a community of people interested in running full Windows 10 on the Lumia 950, Monce told The Verge.

The team currently consists of 15 people working on the WOA project. They collaborated on the Windows 11 port by reverse engineering what they had already done on Windows 10 and 10X.

Android users also participate in “Doing It Because You Can fun”. If you’re the type of person who calls this kind of fun, I wouldn’t, but there was also a memory weakness that fixed CSS on my website. .. XDA has revealed how the developers behind The Renegade Project can launch Windows 11 on OnePlus 6T. There are also some core operating system features that work as intended, such as Bluetooth and USB inputs. The actual desktop size is small and cropped, but otherwise it’s fun! Pure fun!

Video from a developer showing Windows 11 running on OnePlus 6T.

It’s great to sincerely see what’s possible with a little patience and restructuring tips. However, it is also an indicator of the scalability of Windows 11 compared to older versions. In the video embedded above, Windows is running natively on an ARM-based CPU. Previously, Windows 10 could only run when emulated on a Qualcomm-based tablet and a smartphone as shown here. However, Microsoft used ARM64EC to rebuild the Windows 11 binaries on ARM, so it can access parts of the OS, remap it, and run it on older hardware.

If you can afford it, you can probably try it yourself. At least for Renegade projects, you can download the source code and tinker with it yourself. The WOA project also has many guides to help explain the process of reviving an old Windows Phone in your closet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/of-course-you-can-run-windows-11-on-an-old-windows-phon-1847215981 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos