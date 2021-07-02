PS5 and Xbox Series X are still in a difficult transition period





In November of last year, following years of speculation and hype, Microsoft released the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Two days later, Sony followed up on its own next-generation console, the irresistibly memorable PlayStation 5. Both machines promised cutting-edge graphics and best performance (and great games). But for the past six months, the clear story surrounding them isn’t about technical benchmarks, but how each of them handled the leap between console generations.

It was still very at its marginal stage between generations, and the end was not visible. To get either machine, you’ll need to participate in a keyboard and warrior battle royale, which will be the case for a while. The final generation of games continues to undergo the next generation of model changes. (Wit: Just this week, Sony announced the PS5 version of Ghost of Tsushima for its late summer release.) With your gaze on the horizon, the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S are planned for release. You can see that there are many games available on PS4 and Xbox One.

At the moment, the PS5 and Xbox Series X are basically the same machine, although there is a risk of turning the comment section of this work into a fanboy sewage pool. Both consoles cost $ 500. Both display 4K graphics. With compatible displays, both can run games at the current standard 60 fps frame rate, but some can reach 120 fps. Each has a few marquee-onlys, but the game slate isn’t deep enough to make a big difference at this stage. No matter what next-generation console you get, you get a killer machine.

But if you look at the details, you can see how these systems fork the seemingly small cascade of differences. This shows how the Xbox handled this temporary period more than the PlayStation. And how are you in a good position to survive the rest of the phase?

Look at the storage capacity. Now, the Xbox Series X paper has a 1 TB solid state drive (SSD), which is about 800 GB, considering the files that are essential to the operating system and other systems. The PS5, on the other hand, has an 825 GB SSD, which provides 667 GB for your own purposes. Is 130 GB such a big issue in a grand plan of things? Basically, we were talking about the difference between having a console with half the Call of Duty.

Considering the other mysterious categories, the PS5’s storage capacity cracks. This can make up 10% (or more) of SSDs for no good reason. Downloading a game will increase your game and app storage allocation. That makes sense. Downloading large amounts of data to the console will obviously reduce the console’s storage capacity. If you want to free up space, just delete the large files. You can wrap your head around how this works.

Yes, 10% of SSDs are … assigned to something. Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

The other lines officially assigned for the system data needed for the game or app to function properly don’t make much sense. Downloading the game will increase your GB count. You have no control over it. You cannot open the menu and delete unnecessary items to free up space. Others simply zoom in and out for reasons to escape the explanation. (Sony hasn’t provided an answer to Kotaku, despite repeated requests for comment from Kotaku over the months. Currently, the best operational theory based on extensive testing is subordinate. Compatible PS4 games will swell more than native PS5 games.)

This issue does not occur on Xbox Series X or S. In fact, the console game library allows you to toggle settings that accurately indicate the amount of storage that every game occupies on your SSD. There are no other elastic fields that crazy limit files that can and cannot be saved. The game only occupies the space it occupies.

Much of that smoothness is the result of an Xbox feature called smart delivery. Now eat my shoes: Before the Xbox Series X and S hit the shelves, I mocked Smart Delivery as a non-functional feature. Instead, it has so far become a standout for this generation. If you have an Xbox Series X or S and the games in your library exist across generations of consoles, you can get the next generation version. It will be updated automatically. that’s it.

By comparison, upgrading backwards compatible games on the PS5 is a Byzantine process. To upgrade your game, you typically need to navigate the 3-dot menu (from your dashboard) or the PlayStation Store page. Next, you need to manually select the PS5 version of the game. If you’re not careful, you may end up playing the PS4 version without realizing it. If you’re not very careful, you can download both PS4 and PS5 versions of your game, which basically takes up twice as much space as your SSD needs. (This is not to mention the costs associated with some of these upgrades. Anyone who gets a FINAL FANTASY VII remake through a PS Plus giveaway must pay to get the PS5 version of Intergrade. Had to do. Upgrades are not free either.)

And there is the problem of carrying save data between generations. When you leap from Xbox One to Xbox Series X or S, your saved files will jump with you. The only prerequisite is that at some point both consoles are connected to the internet. Xbox’s cloud-based save capabilities are so sophisticated that if you choose to stream your Xbox game on something other than Xbox say, your saved data will be automatically taken over via your web browser or mobile device. ..

Read more: Xbox cloud gaming is the future, but not yet

The same is not true for PlayStation. Yes, you can technically upload save data to PS4 and PS5 cloud storage, but PS Plus membership is not free only if you sign up for Sony. These PS4 save files are in the cloud, so I think you can re-download them to your PS5 and resume where you left off. Generally, no.

On PS5, only the DLC for FINAL FANTASY VII Remake, a cross-generation PlayStation game, is available.Screenshot: Square Enix

I’ve seen many times that cross-generation games and next-generation upgrades bundle the data storage process on the PlayStation. Blockbuster games like Marvel’s Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake require a relatively complex process for porting saved files. This process requires you to open the PS4 version, upload the save from the main menu, open the PS5 version and then re-download the same one. File. That little pain, and some games that are hard to ignore. For Doom Eternals PS4 to PS5 upgrades, the system will not be able to carry over the progress of the campaign between console generations. You need to start from scratch. (The Doom Eternals campaign takes about 20 hours if you purchase the optional ones.)

Sony has fallen behind in deploying historically significant updates. For example, the long-standing modesty to enable cross-play on the PlayStation, and the lack of cross-generational playtime statistics. For now, it’s hard to imagine that this process will change before the end of the transition period between the final and next generations, based on the updates that have been brought to the PS5 so far.

Keep in mind that for now, there is no current generation. Really, if it’s as exclusive as the red rope Manhattan club, how can something be up to date? For millions of gamers, the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S are still the next generation consoles. This may be the reason why the next game is still being announced on previous generation consoles, and some of the existing previously exclusive next-generation games have also been ported to older systems. (Hello Godfall.)

This is not always the case. At some point in the next few years, the infamous global chip shortage will be resolved, capacity will increase, and anyone who needs a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S will be able to get it. .. (Bonus: This bright future makes Scalper toothless.)

Meanwhile, gamers who want to ride the next generation of trains need to spend time, energy, and weighing fashionable and expensive machines that deserve the cash they earned very hard. Much of that conversation focuses on technical specifications, which are also about the same. But for me, the bigger and quieter deal is whether these platforms are doing enough to ease players from one generation to the next. And it breaks down into fairly simple terms. On some platforms, players need to jump over hoops to copy save data or upgrade their games. I will not do anything else.

