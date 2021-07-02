I want the dormant Nintendo franchise to come back





When Nintendo games hit paid dirt, they tend to hit it well. Check out Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the top two of the company’s best-selling switch games. Both games have sold well over 30 million copies. But sometimes, the beloved Nintendo franchise doesn’t pay the bill completely as they used to. When that happens, Nintendo will do what other major publishers do and put the series on ice indefinitely.

Despite its small sales index, there are many Nintendo franchises that attract quite a few fandom followers. These fans have been asking for new entries in their beloved series for years. Here are some of the dormant Nintendo franchises that fans still have hope for a brighter future.

5. Golden sun

It was a lot of fun when God of War director Cory Barlog asked Nintendo to revive the long dormant Golden Sun franchise on Twitter. But that was over a year ago. Laughter has faded. Queue tears The Golden Sun was a JRPG series played on Nintendo’s old Game Boy Advance system. During the lost era, fans were treated to a vast fantasy setting that fits in their pockets: the first game and its amazing sequel, the Golden Sun. Lost Age was a direct continuation of the first game event. If things were going well in terms of sales, there might have been a third and last chapter of the original story. Instead, years later, a fairly malicious DS game called Golden Sun: Dark Dawn sealed the unfortunate fate of the series in 2010. More than a decade after the article with the proper title, fans still want more of the Golden Sun adventure. Isaac and his friends from the GBA era.

4. Kid Icarus

Golden Sun: In connection with the disaster that was Dark Dawn, the latest Kid Icars game was actually very nice. 2012, Kid Icarus: The Uprising gave Nintendo 3DS owners a real boost during their early barren days. The Kid Icarus franchise itself was dormant for a long time at that time. The first and only previous entry was the 1986 Famicom game. The funny thing is, thanks to Nintendo Switch Online, it’s easier for many to play the original than to track a 3DS copy of the sequel. However, the uprising was a huge success and required one or two sequels on its own. Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai took the only rest and directed during the smash installments Kid Ikars: Intuitive gyro control and unforgettable stages of uprising sports fly right next to the pits to players Gives the feeling of being out. Also, higher challenge levels can be a satisfying challenge. Pitt has been a staple of Super Smash Bros. since the uprising, but there was no more rumbling about Kid Icars games. I’m sorry.

3. Super Princess Peach

If any entry in this list is not received successfully, it will probably be this. To be sure, Super Princess Peach wasn’t the best video game in the world. It was okay. Depending on your imagination, you are unlikely to be a GOTY candidate. But what it offered in advance felt even more important than it was 16 years ago. The iconic Nintendo character of the protagonist happened to be a woman. While such things make real progress, Peach is a very popular princess and deserves another crack in her own game. The sequel to Super Princess Peach also doesn’t have to step on the old ground. Fictitious Super Princess Peach 2 could be a fun Mishmash with multiple flavors of Super Mario, such as Mario Party franchise mini-games and 3D installment free roaming, rather than a pure Mario main course platformer. there is. .. Peach can even host her own party throughout the Mushroom Kingdom, allowing players to wear Animal Crossing decoration addiction. twist? Peach knew well that it wouldn’t appear otherwise, so he decided to kidnap Bowser and have him attend.

2. Nintendogs

It’s strange that Nintendo hasn’t released another game in the award-winning Nintendogs franchise since 2011. The first Nintendogs to debut on the DS in 2005, with sales of nearly 24 million copies, ranked second on Nintendo’s official best list. -Sales of DS games. The sequel Nintendogs + Cats had the unfortunate distinction of being released with the 3DS. This is usually a boon, but 3DS sales have been sluggish. Still, the game continues to sell millions of copies, and the Nintendogs brand is firmly rooted in the minds of certain generations of gamers. With the overwhelming success of Nintendo Switch, there must be a desire to grow your beloved dog or cat in higher definition from the comfort of your bed.

1.F-ZERO

For F-ZERO, press F. In the “pause” since 2004, it seems unlikely that the franchise, which Captain Falcon claimed to have gained fame as a permanent Super Smash Bros. character, will return in a meaningful way. What F-ZERO did not offer to Mario Kart was the intense speed and difficulty of hard knuckles. Memorizing a myriad of challenging tracks is important to achieving victory. At the peak of the F-ZERO GX for the Nintendo GameCube, 1.5 million copies were sold. That’s not a bad thing, but sadly it’s far from what many ongoing Nintendo evergreens are raked up. And among F-ZERO: Game Boy Advance GP Legends, the F-ZERO franchise was on the ice despite the annual phone call for updates. For now, the closest way to experience the speed of F-ZERO’s high stakes is via the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mute City Track.

never say never

In reality, the revival of these dormant Nintendo franchises may never be seen, but the industry is full of amazing revival outside the left. Some, such as NieR: Automata, outperform their predecessors. Luigi’s Mansion 3, home to Nintendo itself, is by far the best-selling game in the series. So anything is possible, but unlikely. The future is a blank page and should be filled with further abuse of Lucas, Pitts, Falcons and gangsters.

