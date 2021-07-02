Google hires more blacks but struggles to keep them





Google has reported the best year it has ever hired black employees, but the increase in turnover in the same group highlights the risks to the company’s plan to double black workers.

According to the company, 8.8% of Google’s US hires were “Black +,” the largest increase of any racial group compared to 5.5% in the previous year. However, turnover rates have also increased among black employees and other racial minority groups, with black women rising the most, Alphabet Inc. Company states in Thursday’s Annual Diversity Report. The company uses positive designations to include people identified as multiple races.

Google has made great strides in hiring more black employees last year after George Floyd’s police killing triggered global protests in support of racial justice. In October, the company promised to double the number of “Black +” Google employees by 2025 and hopes to increase the number of seniors in the underrepresented group by 30% by the same year. .. The Internet Giants was one of the first tech companies to produce a diversity report in 2014, but since then, despite the rapid expansion of employees, the diversity of staff races and genders. Sexual changes are progressing slowly.

In a video on Thursday, Google Chief Diversity Officer Melony Parker said, “We are aware of the platform we have and the brand position we have and look at us. I know there are other companies out there. ” “And we want to make sure that we not only show our success, but also the areas we need to be better.”

Based in Mountain View, California, the company measures wear on a scale that sets 100 as a benchmark. The number of black women surged from 110 in 2020 to 146 in the 2021 report. Native American women, Latino men, and Asian men also left the company at a higher rate.

Overall, Google’s U.S. workforce is over 50% white, 42% Asian, 6.4% Latino, 4.4% black, and 0.8% Native American, reported in 2020. Has changed slightly from. The biggest difference was a 1.3 percentage point reduction. For white employees, the profits of black employees are less than 1 percent. The company’s US staff is approximately 32% female and 68% male. This is a gender breakdown similar to Google’s global workforce.

