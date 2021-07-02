Call for proposals to represent the university at the ACCelerate Creativity and Innovation Festival





The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institute, will reintroduce the creativity and innovation that is taking place throughout the ACC Institute at the 2022 ACCelerate Creativity and Innovation Festival. The festival is programmed by the Virginia Tech Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology and the Remelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Two teams of college faculty and undergraduates and one potential alternative were selected to showcase creative and innovative projects at the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, April 8-10, 2022. I will. The project leader must submit a proposal using the proposal link or before July 6, 2021. The submitted project will be reviewed by the AC Celerate planning team, the director of SOURCE, and the Syracuse Museum. Submissions will be evaluated based on the following AC Celerate criteria:

Exhibits must have the potential to actively inform and engage the festival’s audience, including national and international visitors of all ages and backgrounds, about research and creative activities from Syracuse University. .. Exhibits must be capable of attracting the general public, despite being located in bright, noisy, and busy corridors. The installation should fit in a space 8 feet deep and 12 feet wide (8 x 12) without the need for wall hangings or other external support. The installation must be assembled within 4 hours (the eve of the festival). The facility may not contain water, open fire, insects, food, chemicals, or gas (to protect museum objects). The exhibit must have sufficient personnel to staff the exhibit from 9 am to 5:30 pm on Friday (may be operated in shifts). Until Sunday, April 8, 2022. April 10, 2022. Exhibit materials must be shipped to the museum (shipping information will be provided). Museum carry-on items are limited to those that fit in a briefcase or backpack and must pass a security check. The project must include undergraduate students in the project design and exhibition. Faculty members who have been selected for participation in the festival but currently have no undergraduate attendees will work with SOURCE’s Kate Hanson to identify student partners and include them in the exhibition design.

Please submit an exhibition description, budget, list of exhibitors, PI and Co-PI resumes, and supplements for consideration. Specific requirements are in the suggestion link.

The selected project will receive:

Scholarships of up to $ 5,000 per project from the lab to exhibit shipping and labor costs ($ 2,500 for one faculty member, $ 5,000 for two or more faculty members). Office of Research funds can only be used for shipping and travel expenses for university faculty. SOURCE will provide up to $ 1,500 in travel funding for up to two undergraduate students per project. Members of the Steering Committee will work with the award-winning faculty schools and college dean’s offices to identify additional funding for non-award-provided project costs provided by the laboratory and SOURCE.

Questions can be sent to Christina Leigh Docteur, Elisa Dekaney, or Kate Hanson.

