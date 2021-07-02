Fortnite Season 7, Week 4 Challenge Guide: Farmer Steel’s Favorite Places





With the start of Fortnite Season 7, Week 4, you’ll be ready to complete your new Challenge Batch and will be offered different ways to earn XP. Like last week, the new challenge is tricky. Most of them require access to unmarked locations on the map or to specific spots to find the collectibles. One challenge that can cause some problems sends you on a quest to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places. Of course, the game doesn’t specify where his favorite place is.

This guide will show you how to complete this challenge and everything else you need to make it as easy as possible. Here’s how to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places on Fortnite:

Farmer Steel’s favorite place Fortnite.gg

There are three places you need to visit to complete this challenge. You may not know where to go, but fortunately you can find each location. The map above (provided by Fortnite.gg) gives an overview of all three locations. You’ll have to go to all three to complete the challenge, but thankfully you don’t have to visit in one match. However, if you play Team Rumble and get a vehicle, you can hit all three before the storm hits.

You don’t have to actually interact with anything to earn credits for this challenge, so you can escape just by driving. If you’re fast, you can drive closer to the landmark, get credit, and then drive away before being shot by a nearby player. If you’re taken out before you go to all three, don’t worry if you get rid of them early, as you can resume where you left off in another match.

Below are the specific locations for each spot you need to visit.

Farmer Steel’s Favorite Place 1

These could be hit in any order, but could go northwest of Retail Row. It is located in a small body of water next to the yellow house. A good reason to visit this spot first is that you can head to the north bridge and grab a car that will help you reach others in time.

Farmer Steel’s Favorite Place 2

To the north of the previous location is the next location, a pizza restaurant with tomatoes on top. If you grab a car from the bridge above, you should have no problem getting here right away.

Farmer Steel’s Favorite Places 3

The last one is on the westernmost edge of the map, northeast of Holly Hedge. It’s a small house on the shores of the lake. Just walk and earn credits for completing the challenge.

