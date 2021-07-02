Google gives third-party cookies a running stay





Call this “cookie apocalypse”, “cookie pocalypse”, or “deprecation of third-party browser cookies by Google Chrome” without any inspiration. Whichever you choose, it won’t happen until late 2023.

That was last week’s words as Google quietly announced the delay. It affects a wide range of digital advertising, from the advertising market to data management platform vendors and data brokers.

Google owns two-thirds of the desktop browser market and one of the most powerful advertising platforms on the Internet. Apple’s removal of anonymized third-party cookies for ad tracking on Safari browsers last year is a popular way to protect consumer privacy.

However, it also dilutes the value of many digital ads on Google, Facebook, and about 5,000 other ad platforms, as it becomes difficult to know the details of who saw a particular ad. Google is working on another method of measuring anonymous users called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). This is what some people consider to be another identifier. A Google spokeswoman said it wasn’t. Instead, he calls it the “Privacy Protection API” and can serve ads to large anonymous groups with similar browsing behavior.

Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research, states that FloC acts as an identifier, whatever its name. Advertisers and marketers already need to manage a lot of identifiers in advertising spend on Amazon, Apple, Facebook and other platforms. As a result, FloC will return to dry dock for further development work upon input from the advertiser, and third-party cookies will continue to run.

“”[Early FloC concepts] Basically, simply renaming the sign in front of the walled garden is actually enough to overcome this problem of brands having to manage a complex advertising ecosystem. I’m not doing anything. Reduced spending efficiency on recognizing the effectiveness of targeted advertising. “

Deprecation and replacement of third-party cookies has proven to be a complex challenge for Google Chrome, the leading browser that controls two-thirds of desktops worldwide as of March 2021. .. EU begins antitrust investigation

Google’s deprecation delay in third-party cookies occurred two days after the European Union began investigating antitrust laws regarding Google’s advertising practices.

“Google exists at almost every level of the online display advertising supply chain,” said Marguerite Vestager, vice president of the European Commission, in a press release on the study. “Google is concerned that rival online advertising services are making it difficult to compete in the so-called ad tech stack.”

A Google spokeswoman said the timing was a coincidence. The delay in decommissioning third-party cookies between 2022 and 2023 allows for continued public debate and continued engagement with regulators, allowing advertisers and publishers more time to migrate their services. I can do it.

Both Miller and Forrester Research’s Tina Moffett point out that Google’s communications are intentional but weak in technical details.

“The EU announcement, and shortly afterwards, Google’s announcement underscores the problem of deprecating third-party cookies without any clarity and transparency,” Moffett said. .. “I certainly don’t want to guess, but there was a lot of power that I think made Google rethink the timeline.”

2023 is not a hard deadline

Google and the advertising industry collaborate to meet consumer privacy needs in the open source Chromium Privacy Sandbox project, Google and the advertising industry collaborate to keep third-party cookies in blog posts after 2023 I left the door open to keep it open.

Ad tech vendors want to improve the accuracy of their ads and reduce ad fraud, such as fake traffic, which artificially inflates the reach of their ads. This allows brands buying ads to know what they’re getting in return for their budget.

Moffett and her Forrester colleagues advise clients to assume that third-party cookies are still gone. They need to plan to acquire their own first-party data from their customers and “zero-party data” that they provide unilaterally, rather than being derived from browsing or other behavior, and use it more effectively. there is.

As Apple abolished third-party cookies and Google planned to follow suit, Miller said the industry began to reduce its reliance on data collected from third-party cookies. If they weren’t used naturally, it would be off the hook to make changes to Google’s advertising market-a wide range of changes that elicited “legitimate questions.”

“My cynics say this is a self-harm,” Miller said. “You tried it. You made a big and bold statement. It didn’t work, it didn’t end with the applause boom you thought you were going to pretend to be a privacy company. . “

