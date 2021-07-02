Apple Mini LED Supplier Increases Shipments of Redesigned MacBook Pro Models in Q3





According to a new paid DigiTimes report, Apple’s mini LED suppliers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro have entered the supply chain for redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

According to industry sources, both Zhen Ding Technology and Tripod Technology are entering the supply chain of Apple’s next MacBook series with mini LED backlights and will increase backlight board shipments from the third quarter.

According to the report, Zhen Ding will complete its second phase of investment in mini LED board capacity expansion in the third quarter to meet the demand for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. “Third quarter of 2021,” a source told DigiTimes.

The third quarter runs from July to September, with the MacBook Pro scheduled to be announced during or before and after Apple’s annual iPhone event, and this year will return to its traditional September schedule. The September MacBook Pro announcement is unusual for Apple, but it’s not impossible given the recent changes in the format of launches and announcements due to the global health crisis.

Tripod is reported to have passed Apple’s device and capacity verification at its new factory in Xiantao, Hubei, China, and will begin production of mini LED boards for the new MacBook Pro series in the third quarter, as planned. You will be able to do it.

Both manufacturers are optimistic that higher unit prices and gross margins for mini LED shipments will contribute to profitability in the second half of the year.

Future MacBook Pro models will feature the most important redesign of the MacBook Pro line we’ve seen since 2016, and the updated machine has long been a user of the MacBook Pro by reviving old features, including: We also handle complaints. MagSafe, other ports, and physical function keys.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro currently under development will replace the existing 13-inch version, and the 16-inch model will be the successor to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 14-inch model is expected to have a slimmer bezel, although the casing may be slightly larger.

Both new models have a flat-edged design that is described as “similar to the iPhone 12” and don’t have the curved edges of the current model, but in reality, the design changes are smaller than expected. It may be. For more information, see the Next Steps section of the dedicated MacBook Pro guide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/07/01/mini-led-suppliers-ramp-up-new-macbook-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos