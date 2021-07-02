No, the Google Assistant isn’t secretly listening to your conversation





At a hearing in India, Google reportedly admitted that the assistant was secretly listening to people. That sounds scary, but it’s not a big deal.

The Google Assistant is a very powerful piece of software, but its convenience can be costly. According to a new report, Google seems to allow assistants to listen to people’s conversations from time to time, even without the hot word “Hey Google.”

Smart speakers have become very popular in recent years. The original Amazon Echo looked like a very unique device when it was announced in 2014, but at that time these connected devices were commonplace in many people’s homes. Whether it’s the Amazon Echo, the Google Assistant speaker, or Apple’s HomePod lineup, it’s no longer strange to have a speaker that can answer questions and commands using AI. Some people remain skeptical about the privacy aspects of these devices, and according to this report, hesitation may have some weight on it.

On Tuesday, June 29, a Google representative spoke at a hearing with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology in India. It wasn’t open to the public, but hearing sources spoke to India today, revealing potential concerns. According to the report, “The Google team has confirmed that the Google Assistant may record voice on smartphones and smart speakers even if the user is not triggering AI.” Google employees also said that voice He said he would listen to the recording from time to time. This is what Google used to be very positive about, but the number of users who interact with assistant speakers for training purposes.

Do people need to worry about using the Google Assistant?

The Android Authority contacted Google for further comment on the report, stating that Google cannot “comment on articles based on unnamed sources,” but emphasizes the safety / privacy guidelines it follows. Directed the publication to the Safety Center website. assistant. Google states that it “will not send what you are saying to Google or anyone else” until the assistant is activated with the “Hey Google” command. The assistant also states that if all Google Assistant users think they’ve heard a hotword that they may have experienced somewhere, they can accidentally activate it. This is probably what Google representatives mentioned at this hearing. If so, you might think they would have explained that, but at the same time, one citation from an unknown source is not exactly all. Google also told Screenrant that the disposition from India was “terribly misunderstood.”

Comments like this certainly do nothing to get assistant skeptics to change their tone quickly, but what about people who already have a lot of Google Assistant devices in their homes? Should they start getting rid of them as soon as possible? For most people this is probably not the case. With smart speakers, there is a general assumption that some privacy is abandoned. They’re convenient, affordable, and fun to use, but having a device that’s always listening isn’t as private as having it at all.

If Google is really listening to the conversation secretly using the assistant speaker and it doesn’t, then it’s not doing anything malicious with that data. If anything, “Hey Google” is more accurate as it is used to improve the assistant’s voice detection. If someone is new to smart speakers, it’s perfectly fine to keep avoiding smart speakers, but for everyone else, there’s nothing serious about it here.

