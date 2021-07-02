June: Ferryx wins | News and features





Ferrix, a biotechnology company working on gastrointestinal inflammation, won the best elevator pitch at SETsquared Bristols Tech-Xpo on Wednesday, June 30th, against 10 other startups from Bristol’s world-leading technology scene did.

SETsquared Bristol is a University of Bristol-led incubator that supports the growth of technology-based businesses and helps move from early ideas to commercial viability.

Tech-Xpo is SETsquared Bristol’s flagship pitch, demo and connect showcase, providing a platform for startups to showcase innovative technologies and increase their investment.

Founded in 2019 as a spin-out from the University of Bristol, Ferryx addresses the problem of no effective treatment for gastrointestinal inflammation during active illnesses that show no negative side effects.

Their flagship product (FX856) is being developed as a prescription treatment targeting inflammatory bowel disease, which affects 6.8 million people worldwide.

FX856 is a living bacterial product that can survive and thrive under high iron conditions. During periods of active inflammation, stress, or surgery, iron levels in the intestines rise. Most components of the gastrointestinal microbial flora can grow under conditions of increased iron availability, but the frequently used probiotics lactic acid bacilli and bifidobacteria are rapidly defeated. It cannot have a beneficial effect.

Ferryx hopes to announce its first licensing agreement in the UK shortly and is looking for the first investment to accelerate its growth into the pharmaceutical market.

Jenny Bailey, CEO of Ferryx, said: We have suggested making connections and investments, but both accounts are already of interest. “

The annual showcase, the first hybrid event in 17 years of history, features a live pitch from Bristol’s enterprise hub, Engine Shed, and a wide nationwide audience of influential investors and business movers. And the shaker.

Previous Tech-Xpo pitchers have had tremendous success. 2020 winner KETS Quantum Security has raised £ 3.1 million to bring to market hardware to protect data from a new generation of cyberattacks using quantum computers.

2018 winner Lett UsGrow raised £ 2.35 million in 2020 to expand its vertical farming software offering and partner with Harper Adams, a college of agricultural foods, to experiment with new technologies.

Monika Radiclyffe, Center Director of SETsquareD Bristol, said:

Catherine Fletcher, Associate of Science Creates Ventures, said: Growth of the technology ecosystem in Bristol and the Southwest. “

Nathan Guest, Corporate Partner and Head of Technology Sector at VWV, said: Our role as a lawyer for SETsquared Bristol continues to be the foundation of support for technology and life sciences start-ups and scale-ups in urban areas. It’s been a very difficult year for many, but we’re happy to support some SETsquared companies in important funding transactions and many others in other important projects. “

Tech-Xpo 2021 was sponsored by VWV, Corrigan Accountants, and QTEC. VWV and Corrigan Accountants are enthusiastic supporters of local innovation, each offering free services to support SETsquared members. QTEC is a University of Bristol pre-incubator for quantum-inspired technology innovators.

More information

Information about SETsquared Bristol

SETsquared Bristol is a high-tech incubator led by the University of Bristol, helping founders grow their businesses and influence the world. To date, we have incubated more than 300 companies and raised more than £ 550m. We support our members with bespoke business support and expertise. It was named “Europe’s Hottest Accelerator” at Europas Awards 2020 and was named “Global # 1 University Business Incubator” as part of the SETsquared partnership of five centers in 2019, 2017 and 2015. It was. Tech Leadership Award.

For more information, please visit www.setsquared-bristol.co.uk.

