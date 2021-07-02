FaZe Clan Fires Kay, Suspends Jarvis, Nikan, Teeqo





Nikan & Jarvis, two members of the Faze clan, stopped due to involvement in a failed scheme Screenshot: Nikan

Last month, four members, Faze ClanKay, Jarvis, Nikan and Teeqowere, were on the fuckaround stage of incredibly dubious cryptocurrency manipulation. Today, they are in the very discovery stage.

In summary, here’s what we reported earlier this week:

In short, a cryptocurrency token digital currency on the blockchain called SaveTheKids that can be traded or invested was released in June. Cryptocurrency assets such as these are becoming more and more common, especially after the rise of cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and the volatile but popular Bitcoin. What made this particular token stand out was the promise to users that a portion of their revenue would be donated to charity. The coin also came with slate of influencer ambassadors such as Ricegum and Faze Nikan, sharing news of its development and release with the fan base.

What happened next sounds like anyone who has recently followed cryptocurrency news knows. The value of the coin seemed solid for a day or two, but soon plummeted. Anyone who bought a token suffered a multi-digit loss, and its value went from about a penny to about a tenth penny.

Many group fans funded the plan and believed that their investment was protected by the name recognition of those who supported it, but their money almost literally disappeared overnight.

Kay, a Faze member, apologized to the fan base on Twitter after the collapse of Save The Kids.

G / O media may receive fees

Note the last part he says he didn’t scrutinize any of this on my team. Given the incredibly negative mass blowback after the currency collapse, which turned out to be no one, the Phase clan trained some of the team members involved, most dramatically, including Kay himself. Moved quickly to do.

The Fazes statement says:

We decided to remove Kay from FaZe Clan and stopped Jarvis, Nikan and Teeqo until we were notified later.

FaZe Clan was not involved in any member’s activities in the field of cryptocurrencies. We strongly condemn the recent actions of our members.

The trust and respect of our fans has been and will continue to be our number one priority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/faze-clan-fires-kay-suspends-three-other-members-over-1847216513 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos