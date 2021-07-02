xQc counterattacks Amouranth in a hot tub drama: “It was never about morality.”





Streamer Felix’xQc’Lengyel responded to Amouranth’s tweet about his gambling content. Former Overwatch pros called her take “weak.”

On June 30, xQc was attacked by fellow streamer Amouranth after claiming that he was only criticizing the Twitch hot tub meta to “distract” from the controversy over his gambling content.

Lengyel responded to his post during the broadcast and counterattacked the IRL streamer for misrepresenting his views on the hot tub and yoga ASMR stream. The star called her for trying to accomplish it about “morality” and “ethics.”

Twitch: xQcOwxQc counterattacked Amouranth’s tweet while streaming. xQc blames Amouranth’s tweet about him

During the historic July 1st broadcast, xQc was reacting to the content when viewers sent Amouranth’s tweet about him. “Everyone, what about the actual f ** k? I mentioned my stance five times, and among whom she was the only one who heard my take directly and she did this Do you pull it out? It’s weak. It’s very weak, “he said.

The streamer then revealed that she was making it about morality when he never claimed it. “No one talked about the ethics and morals of nudity and gambling … I never talked about this. It was always a concern about Twitch and its terms of service,” he continued.

Lengyel gave an example of what he thinks Twitch is improperly enforcing the rules. “The problem is that if you watch a police video and literally see a tenth of your loot, it’s literally banned. Still, these streams have mini shorts all over the inside of the bat crack. It lasted for hours in full screen. This was considered normal and accepted in accordance with the Terms of Service, and that is a common concern for all partners. “

(Topic starts at 7:47)

xQc followed up by explaining how they were afraid of being banned in the past. “I saw a bra in Jerry Springer’s video and thought I’d lose my career forever, so I lived in horror for eight months. And when I logged in to Twitch, the G-string was in my ass. You can see it coming out of the crevice (then imitating a streamer licking a microphone). He shouted.

He revealed that he doesn’t care what content Twitch has. He wants the rules to be applied fairly to everyone. “This is my idea. I haven’t said anything about morals. What content should I include in Twitch? I don’t give af ** k. I don’t care about guys . “

In response to Amouranth’s gambling comments, Streamer counterattacked: literally.There is none [Terms of Service] No effect! Before repeating what he thought was “strange,” she misrepresented what his stance had been for years.

