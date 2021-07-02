Humble Bundle will start setting a charity donation limit in mid-July





Humble Bundle has announced that it will change the behavior of payment sliders at the storefront by removing the ability to donate all the money spent to charity and setting the average minimum cut of Humble Bundle itself to 15-30%. (Via Kotaku). The changes will take effect in mid-July.

When buying a bundle of games, ebooks, or software with Humble Bundle, you’ve traditionally had the option of paying Humble Bundle, the creator of what you bought, or choosing a charity through each slider. did. The sliders are stuck together, but now they’re a bit narrower.

The company justified the change in a blog post announcing the plan.

Why will it change in 10 years? Since the first launch of the bundle in 2010, the situation in PC stores has changed significantly, and in order to continue the mission, the situation in the PC storefront must continue to evolve. With this update, you’ll continue to offer great games, books, and software at great prices, while supporting important philanthropy with every purchase.

HumbleBundles has proposed a redesign of the toggle. The new settings still exist and you have the option to embed a slider in the menu to make a custom donation. Image: Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle first promised to change the payment system in April, eliminating sliders altogether, limiting charitable donations to 15%, and supporting Humble and publishers with purchases. Introduced a series of toggles to clearly show. , And charity. Users were critical of the idea of ​​reducing donations, but Humble Bundle was guaranteed to receive a portion of every purchase, so the company would eventually roll back the planned changes and improve payments. Announced to look for other ways. Thursday news is an alternative to the company.

Humble Bundle has become famous for its flexible paid bundles. The original form of the slider allowed customers to kick more money towards developers or charities, such as reducing Humble Bundle to zero, prioritizing the other two. Humble said he expects the splits to be reduced somewhere between 15 and 30 percent, depending on the bundle, after the planned changes.

Sliders aren’t important, but flexibility is important

Some storefronts, such as the Epic Games Store, write checks to offer exclusive games for free, so it makes sense that the cost of getting the game into the bundle goes up. It’s a shame that Humble Bundle has retreated somewhat from more than that, the altruistic model that bears its name.

Having purchased games using Humble Bundle in the past, I wasn’t obsessed with sliders. The slider was a flexible expression of the idea that all the money would be paid to the people who needed it, when needed. most. Other stores like Itch.io allow you to send money directly to developers, but the Humble Bundle setup was unique. When it comes to mid-July, it’s a little less flexible.

