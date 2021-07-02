Rage 4 survival mode city arriving in July





The Streets of Rage 4 Mr.X Nightmare extension, including a newly refined endless survival mode, will be released later this month.

Survival mode will beat the brawler Streets of Rage 4 in just a few weeks. Developed by Dotemu SAS, the side-scrolling action game is a continuation of Sega’s original trilogy released in the early 1990s. The series was rejuvenated by the latest fourth installment, which combines the original trilogy gameplay with the latest graphics and technology.

Released in April 2020, the Streets of Rage 4 received high praise from both franchise fans and newcomers. Two-dimensional fighters are loved for their loyalty to Sega’s original games, and their gameplay hasn’t changed much over 25 years. The modern title improves on its predecessor’s pixel art graphics and replaces each beatdown with a gorgeous hand-painted style that turns each beatdown into a work of art. Almost a year after the release of Streets of Rage 4, developer Dotemu announced an extension titled Mr. X nightmare. The downloadable content looks pretty rich, including a brand new story featuring three brand new playable fighters.

The latest trailer for Dotemu is the Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare expansion, including a new survival mode, will be released on July 15th. The survival mode, fully featured in the trailer, is only part of a larger post-release content release. Survival mode requires up to 4 players to participate in computer simulation and defeat endless waves of enemies. Character upgrades will be provided during each round. Game mode features new movements and weapons that allow you to use a playable address when fighting to survive Mr. X’s simulation.

After reviving the classic 90’s side-scrolling brawler with the Streets of Rage 4, DotEmu’s next project looks even more nostalgic. The publisher recently announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. This is the next side-scrolling action game developed by Tribute Games. This radical side-scrolling acts as a callback to a retro arcade game, as the player takes on the role of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo. Shredder’s Revenge will guide you through a number of iconic TMNT locations as players fight the footclan army.

The Streets of Rage 4 acts as the perfect love letter to the side-scrolling fighters of the 90’s. The title gameplay perfectly captures the sensation of classic side-scrolling action, but the unique hand-painted art style adds an extra level of beauty to the game’s bloody streets. X Nightmare aims to add a huge amount of new content to the already rich game, and survival mode gives players unlimited playability.

Streets of Rage 4: Mr. XNightmarewill will be released on July 15th.

