



Following its launch on a platform similar to Apple Music, the impressive Dolby Atmos Music Format has taken a big step further by opening a new Dolby Atmos Music Mixing Room in another renowned London studio. ..

Founded in 1980 by Chaz Jankel of Ian Dury & The Blockheads, Eastcote Studios has hosted a lifelong parade of superstars. Placebo, Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Adele, Massive Attack and more all record their albums there. Studios are often relatively early in their careers because they have a long-standing interest in supporting new talent.

Now, Eastcote Studios brings the immersive power of Dolby Atmos music to the immersive power of Dolby Atmos music, thanks to the new Atmos mixing, which is seemingly powerful and perfectly structured, along with a track record of constantly moving technically with the times. Make it available for today’s new talent. Room.

The new Dolby Atmos mixing suite at London’s East Court Studios may be small, but it’s perfect … [+] Been formed. And I was sitting in that very chair you can see, so I need to know …

Photo: Dolby

Pushed into this dreamy sound space, the mixing desk and speakers are perfect for creating songs and albums that take full advantage of how Dolby Atmos creates a 3D audio space around and on top of the listener. Is designed for. And you don’t have to accept my words about this. Evidence is now available on Apple Music in the form of the first Dolby Atmos music track to emerge from Eastcote Studios’ new mixing installation: Yellow Face by new alt pop star Henjila.

This track is Apple Music’s second Dolby Atmos music mix by Eastcote Studios: Open Chest by Sitrekin (also known as Kirstine Stubbe Teglbjaerg, a former lead signer of the Blue Foundation and co-composer of the Grammy-nominated track Eyes On Fire). Follows quickly. , Introduced in the original Twilight movie).

These individual tracks participate in Eastcote Studios, Europiana’s already growing roster of Dolby Atmos music.

The first Dolby Atmos music track from Eastcote Studios’ Dolby Atmos mixing suite … [+] Yellow face by Henjira of the new alt pop sensation.

Photo: Dolby / East Court Studio

Eastcote Studios’ new mix and mastering facility wins longtime collaborator Grammy Awards with acclaimed music producer Martin Terefe (working with a variety of artists such as A-ha, Jason Mraz, Shawn Mendes and Yungblud) A joint venture of nominated sound engineers and producers. Dia Gomsen. Gormsen describes his new Atmos mixing installation as follows:

Leveraging his skills and expertise at Eastcote, he was excited to embrace the new opportunities Dolby Atmos offers in creating and supporting some of the hottest new talents emerging in the music scene.

Hopefully, the Eastcote Studios mixer will be ready to spend a lot of time over the next few months as Apple Music has opened up the joy of Dolby Atmos music to a potentially huge new audience. side.

