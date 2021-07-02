Hearthstone expansion integrated at Stormwind coming in August this year





Hearthstone continues to grow seven years later. Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the next Hearthstone expansion, titled United Instorm Wind, will be headed to PCs and mobile devices on August 3rd.

Like many previous expansions, United in Stormwind has added a total of 135 new cards, some of which have new abilities and spells. This includes mount spells, vocational tools, and the new keyword “tradable.” In addition, we will add a new quest line to popular card games.

As Blizzard explains, here’s everything you can expect from future Hearthstone expansions.

Quest line. These three-part quests give you a glimpse into the ongoing story of Hearthstone’s latest mercenary hero. Start the match with your quest line card and complete each step for a small reward. After completing all three, a mercenary will join you — as a powerful legendary minion! New Keyword: Tradeable. Time is money, friends! Add tradeable cards to your deck for maximum value. You can play them with normal effects, or drag them into your deck to return only one mana and draw another card that might be more useful at that moment. Cruise the Storm Wind in style! Cast a mount spell on the minion to give it a powerful buff. When an authorized rider is destroyed, it summons a trusted steed (with statistics that match the original buff). Occupational tools are new passive type weapons that have special effects instead of attack values. For example, Paladin’s Prismatic Jewel Kit, which boosts the power of the minion in your hand each time a friendly minion loses the Divine Shield.

You can pre-order Hearthstone Extended United today in Stormwind and choose from several options. Mega Bundle includes 80 Card Packs, 5 Golden Card Packs, 2 Random Legendary Cards, Lady Katrana Prestar Mage Alternate Hero, Lady Katrana Prestar Cardback, Benario Alternate Battle Ground Bartender, Battle Includes ground park. The total price of this bundle is $ 79.99.

If you want a little cheaper, but still want to get a fair amount of United with Stormwind Goods, get a pre-purchase bundle that includes 60 packs, two random Legendary Cards, and a Lady Katrana Prestar Card. can do. This bundle costs $ 49.99.

The option to pre-purchase United’s Hearthstone expansion packs at Stormwind is part of a new patch that has just been released. You can get the Flightmaster Dungar Newutral Legendary minion for free by logging in after the patch is released.

Hearthstone is also reviving the Fallas event. From July 6th to July 27th, you’ll be able to play new Legendary Quests and fan-favorite tavern brawls. In addition, the Book of Mercenaries and Book of Heroes chapters will begin on July 13th and July 20th, respectively.

There is also a major battleground update coming to Hearthstone in the form of battleground cosmetics. Starting July 27th, several different battleground hero theme skins will be available. Here are the two bundles available and their contents:

Battlegrounds Bundle: The Beach Party includes seven new portraits of heroes enjoying the sun, including Grill King Bolvar and Chillin’Vol’jin. The bundle also includes Tikilord Ragnaros, a full-voice alternative bartender who serves drinks in a scorching manner. The BattlegroundsHeroes: Shadowlands bundle contains eight heroes revisited as members of the Covenant featured in the Afterlife-themed World of Warcraft: Shadowlands extension. Includes Killian Finley and Nightfay Isera.

If you want to see all the changes that come with a new patch, check out the latest patch notes.

