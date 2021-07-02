Google now displays a system update progress bar





Managing system updates for Android devices is usually a long and tedious process. With a new update to the Google Play system, the process has become a bit easier. There is a new system update progress bar that shows the overall progress.

System Update Progress Bar was found on some devices in Android 12 Beta

The new leaked video shows the Android phone being updated. After the Google logo animation, you’ll see a small progress bar just below the logo. It gave basic percentage data, and that’s it. It was discovered by people using Android 12 Beta. The instance video was reported by a contributor to XDA Developers. This update definitely flew under the radar.

How can a progress bar help?

Implementing a system update progress bar may seem very easy, but it’s worth it to some extent. System updates can be a major overhaul of your device’s software. The sad fact about technology is that updates can be more harmful than good.

That’s why it’s a good place to see any signs that your device has been properly updated. Updates can take a long time, so looking at a static screen with no progress can be stressful. A progress bar gives you some peace of mind throughout the process.

What is the project main line? How does it affect updates?

When Google introduced Android 10, it introduced a way to help reduce fragmentation across Android updates. It was called the project main line. Most people don’t know this, but updates go through many entities before they arrive on the phone. Reach the phone via chip OEM, device OEM, carrier.

Chip OEMs need to update certain low-level parts of the software before the update reaches the device. The update is then sent to the device OEM, allowing you to update other important elements. The update is then sent to the carrier and distributed to the public.

What Project Mainline does is to separate certain firmware components into their own software modules. This is useful if Google wants to update certain parts of the system that are not related to the SoC or device OEM, as it can send the module directly to the device.

Project Mainline is an extended version of Project Treble introduced in Android 8. Project has removed its reliance on Android chip OEMs, and Mainline has done the same with device OEMs. Hopefully this feature is included in older versions of Android.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidheadlines.com/2021/07/google-now-shows-progress-bar-for-system-updates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos