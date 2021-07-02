Hideo Kojima and Microsoft sign statement of intention for new game





Rumors are heating up that Hideo Kojima is working with Microsoft for the next game. Jeff Grubb of GamesBeats reports that the developer has signed an agreement with Microsoft to enter into a future agreement to publish and support the next game.

Both Kojima and Microsoft have reportedly signed an intention to continue hashing details for future partnerships. The statement of intent heralds a future contract for Microsoft to release the next Hideo Kojima game, allowing developers to use Microsoft resources such as Azure cloud services. Grubb states that this means that the parties have agreed to a generalized deal while the lawyer continues to hash the details.

The letter of intent came after months of discussions between the two, and Microsoft reportedly is already duckling to get everything Kojima needs for the project. Microsoft has hired Kim Swift, the developer of Portal and Left 4 Dead. He previously worked at Stadiaseems with the goal of helping Kojima realize his dream cloud gaming project using Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure.

According to Grubb, the deal isn’t a specific marketing of the game, it’s not a general use of the technical features behind Microsoft’s cloud services. The point of the partnership is not to shed light on a particular marketing, but to use Microsoft technology to unleash the creativity of Kojima Productions.

While it is unlikely that this deal will completely lock Kojima into the Microsoft ecosystem, Kojima / Microsoft games are unlikely to appear on the PlayStation platform. After all, it’s a big advantage for Microsoft to lock down titles with well-known developers who have been heavily involved in PlayStation, especially in recent years. And make sure Bethesdas Starfield is dedicated to the Xbox, and don’t expect Microsoft to share the toy so enthusiastically.

The contract with Kojima Microsoft is still in its infancy, and the resulting game will probably not be released for years. Kojima is currently working on a Death Strand Director’s Cut for PS5 and will be available later this year.

