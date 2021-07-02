Does GameStop offer PS5 units behind paid subscriptions without a 100% warranty?Tips for hooking your console





GameStop is said to offer paid subscriptions to Pro members just to pre-order PlayStation 5 units. The downside of this is that the service does not yet offer a 100% warranty.

(Photo: Photo courtesy of Phil Barker / Future Publishing via Getty Images via Getty Images) A ​​living room with a Sony PlayStation5 home video game console and DualSense controller next to the TV, taken on November 3, 2020.

Some critics have argued that GameStop’s rumored problem is a serious crime, as the PlayStation 5 remains one of the most sought after game consoles on the market.

Due to its popularity, various retailers and online stores, especially Amazon, Target, and even Sony’s official online shop, continue to be out of stock.

This is still the case, so many people tend to do something just to buy the PlayStation 5. Some people get the deal offered by Scalper, which is very expensive compared to the original price of the console.

GameStop is currently being accused of taking advantage of the current PS5 shortage in the market.

GameStop Paid PS5 Pre-Order Subscription

Recently, GameStop PS5 has been replenished. Apart from this retailer, Target, Amazon, Walmart, and other online stores also claimed that new units of popular game consoles had arrived.

(Photo: Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images) The Sony PlayStation 5 logo will be seen at an electronics store in Tokyo on November 10, 2020.

This is true, but many consumers have yet to grab one of them. For this reason, GameStop allegedly sent promotional email messages to paid PowerUp Rewards members.

“To express our gratitude, we’ll be launching early online access for Pro members only to buy a PlayStation 5 or PC graphics card at Gamestop.com today at 10am CST,” GameStop said on Kotaku’s latest release. Stated in the report.

“This does not guarantee that you will get one of these products-the quantity is very limited-but we give the best guests one of these demanding items. We wanted to help provide a better opportunity to win, “added the retailer.

At this time, GameStop has not yet issued a statement regarding the allegations. The rumored paid subscription issue seems legitimate, but the best way at the moment is to wait for the company’s actual announcement.

How to grab a PS5 unit?

Before accepting offers from various retailers, it’s important to remember that there is no service or method that offers a 100% guarantee on getting your PlayStation 5.

Instead, The Wired reported that you had to follow these steps to get lucky:

Always save your PS5 in your cart, even if you couldn’t buy the console in time. This increases the likelihood of the next replenishment. Sign up for an account with Sony and all the retailers you are tracking. Always participate in the cue system provided by Sony. Always check the Twitter pages of Amazon, GameStop, Target, and other retailers to get the latest PS5 restock updates. Prepare your PC and keep the tabs open at all times before the actual replenishment date.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about GameStop and other major retailers.

Author: Griffin Davis

