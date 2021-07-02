Walheim patch allows monsters to attack players above structures





A recent patch in Valheim fixes an issue where powerful monsters in the game would ignore players and attack structures.

The recent Valheim patch guarantees that the monsters in the game will attack the player rather than the player’s structure. Iron Gate Studio’s survival sandbox game imposes players on survival and prosperity in the harsh Scandinavian wilderness. Early Access titles were launched in February 2021 and continue to grow through content updates.

Walheim’s sandbox structure allows players to gather resources and build any number of unique and imaginative pieces. An innovative player recently summoned an altar and converted it into a huge castle fortress. The ready-made altar commonly used to summon the Elder Boss of the game faced by the player was built using sturdy wood iron pillars to turn it into a stone fortress. The castle has large walls and sky-shaving towers that allow creators to live relatively safely from the dangerous monsters of Walheim. However, such builds always run the risk of being destroyed by wild mobs wandering the wilderness.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Walheim’s best weapon against Deathskite is a windthrow

Report from PC Gamerreveals that new Valheimpatch causes monsters to attack players rather than their structure. This article explains that the June 23 patch for Valheimmade creatures is more likely to make a player’s build more brutal than the player himself. This led to a humorous situation in which the enemy ran right next to the player to attack the walls of nearby buildings. Iron Gate Studio’s quick patch recalibrates the monster’s aggression so that players are once again a top priority.

Iron Gate Studio is working on improving and expanding Valheim, but fan mods can also help add a fresh experience to the title. The game’s popular VR mod allows players to completely immerse themselves in the hostile world of the game. This mod recently added support for motion control. This improvement allows players to swing their arms in a realistic way to participate in virtual close quarters battles with enemies, making them even more immersive. Valheimis hasn’t received official virtual reality support yet, but the success of the mod can affect Iron Gate Studio’s official addition of features to the game.

Valheimis is a hugely successful Early Access title that has captivated a large and loyal player base before the title was officially released. It’s a hilarious oversight to let monsters ignore players and attack structures, but Iron Gate Studio’s quick response to this issue demonstrates the developer’s commitment to survival sandbox titles. Valheimis is constantly becoming a better game with lots of future content planned and small patches to improve the user experience.

Next: Walheim players find trolls that live under the bridge

Valheimis is available on your PC.

Source: PC Gamer

How to play Legomod among us

About the author Thomas McNulty (344 articles published)

Thomas McNulty is an avid leader, writer, player and watcher from New Jersey. Movies, TV shows, video games, books and pop culture are personal passions and he is excited to write about familiar and important topics. If someone has a story to tell, they should be able to tell it. He provides accuracy in all articles and promises to remain true to his voice.

Other works by Thomas McNulty

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/valheim-patch-monster-attack-players-structures-rebalance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos