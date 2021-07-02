OnePlus 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 11





Some time ago, I compared the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with the OnePlus 9 Pro. These are the two most powerful phones, Xiaomi and OnePlus. This time we’ll check out the other two flagship grade phones. Compare OnePlus 9 and Xiaomi Mi 11. Both phones are inferior to their larger siblings, but they are still high-end smartphones. , And may be a better buying option for some of you.

In some respects, these two phones are very similar. The designs are not that different, but they are similar in size. However, there are quite a few differences described here. Each stands out in its own way. First list those specifications, then move on to other sections such as design, display, performance, battery, etc. That said, let’s compare the OnePlus 9 with the Xiaomi Mi 11.

SpecsOnePlus 9Xiaomi Mi11 Screen size 6.55 inch fullHD + AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate) 6.81 inch WQHD + AMOLED quad curve DotDisplay (120Hz adaptive refresh rate) Screen resolution 2400 x 10803200 x 1440SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 888RAM8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5) 8GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1), non-expandable 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1); non-expandable rear camera 48MP (Sony IMX689, f / 1.8 aperture, 1.12um pixel size 48MP image, 2.24um pixel size 12MP image (4- in-1 binning), 7P lens, EIS) 50MP (ultra wide, Sony IMX766, 7P lens, f / 2.2 aperture, freeform lens) 2MP (monochrome) 108MP (f / 1.85 aperture, 7P lens, OIS, 1/33) Inch sensor size, 0.8um pixel size, 1.6um 4-in-1 super pixel) 13MP (f / 2.4 aperture, 123 degree FoV) 5MP (telemacro, f / 2.4 aperture, AF 3cm-10cm) Front camera 16MP (Sony IMX471) , 1.0um pixel size, EIS, fixed focus, f / 2.4 aperture) 20MP (0.8um pixel size, 1.6um 4-in-1 superpixel, f / 2.2 aperture) Battery 4,500mAh, non-removable, 65W wired charging, 15W Wireless charging, reverse wireless charging 4,600mAh, non-removable, 55W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging Dimensions 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm (North America and Europe) 160 x 73.9 x 8.1mm (India and China) 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06mm Weight 192g (North America and Europe) 183g (India and China) 196g Connectivity5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi- Fi, USB Type-C Security In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Optical) In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Optical) OSAndroid 11OxygenOS 11Android 11MIUI12.5 Price $ 729 / $ 829 € 799BuyOnePlusXiaomi / AliExpressOnePlus 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Design

Both of these smartphones come with a glass back, but the frame is made of a different material. The OnePlus 9 is made of plastic, but Xiaomi chose a metal frame. You won’t notice that the OnePlus 9 frame is made of metal, but it really feels good. There is a display camera hole in the upper left corner of both phones, both with a fairly thin bezel. The Mi 11 has a curved display, unlike the OnePlus 9.

Their rear cameras are located in similar sports. Of course, they look different, but the entire camera setup is in the upper left corner of the back, and the two companies use different camera setups. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is slightly taller and wider than the OnePlus 9. Depending on the variation, the thickness will be the same or almost the same. There are two different models of OnePlus 9. One has wireless charging and the other does not, which is reflected in the thickness.

In terms of weight, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is heavier and fits in both glass and leather variations. Both phones are really comfortable to hold in my hand and are not too big. Keep in mind that these are large devices, but nothing is compact. Both phones are slippery to the hand and are not ideal for one-handed use. Due to its size, the OnePlus 9 is probably a better choice for one-handed use. Overall, both are really well made and comfortable to use.

OnePlus 9 and Xiaomi Mi 11: Display

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch fullHD + (2400 x 1080) Fluid AMOLED display. This is a flat 120Hz display with HDR10 + content support. This panel is also quite bright with a peak brightness of 1,100 knits. Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 is included here to protect your device’s display. You may be wondering, but here we are looking at the aspect ratio of a 20: 9 display, but the display provides 402 PPI.

The Xiaomi Mi 11, on the other hand, has a 6.81-inch QHD + (3200 x 1440) panel. This is also an AMOLED display, a 120Hz panel. This display is curved compared to the OnePlus 9 display and also supports HDR10 +. The Mi 11 display is very bright with a peak brightness of 1,500 knits. Therefore, it is brighter than the OnePlus 9 panel. The display also offers a 20: 9 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. We are looking at 515 PPI here.

In actual use, both displays are excellent. They offer really bright colors and a great viewing angle. The Mi 11 will be a little brighter, but you can see both displays outdoors without any problems in direct sunlight. Those OLED blacks are the depth they should be. The two displays have different usability because one is flat and the other is not. Ask yourself whether you like flat or curved displays and proceed from there. Both of these panels are excellent, fluid and sharp enough.

OnePlus 9 and Xiaomi Mi 11: Performance

Well, when it comes to performance, both of these phones offer. Both feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC, one of Qualcomm’s two most powerful SoCs. The rest of the interior is also very powerful. Both are offered in 8GB or 12GB RAM variants and have 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Android 11 is pre-installed on both phones, but their own skins are quite different.

These hardware specifications are in good harmony with the software build. Both phones offer excellent performance, to say the least. Regular routine tasks are easy for both phones. No slowdown was seen during such tasks. No matter how multitasking you do, both phones will stay cool. Even if you delve into some games, you have to be more than okay.

These two phones can run almost any game on the Play Store, even with very high graphics settings. Such hardware is more or less overkill when it comes to performance, and these two phones can maintain high levels of performance for at least a few years. So if you decide to buy one, you should be better at that.

OnePlus 9 and Xiaomi Mi 11: Battery

The OnePlus 9 has a 4,500mAh battery and the Mi 11 has a 4,600mAh unit. Currently, the OnePlus 9 has a much smaller low-resolution display than the Mi 11. And yes, as a result, OnePlus 9 offers better battery life. The OnePlus 9 actually offered better battery life than the “Pro” brothers, at least in our tests. The phone could easily go north for 6 hours screen-on-time and in most cases could reach 6.5 hours. Of course, it depends a lot on your usage. Please note that I didn’t play much games.

Xiaomi Mi 11 couldn’t offer us such a high number. Battery life has improved a bit since its launch, but it’s approaching the 5.5-hour screen on time. Both of these phones should be able to provide sufficient battery life. The only type of user that can run into problems is the power user, especially when the game is put into the mix. Everyone else will be more than happy here.

In the unlikely event that you need to refill in advance, we would appreciate it if you could know that fast charging is supported here. OnePlus 9 offers 65W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging (Europe and North America only). The Mi 11, on the other hand, offers 55W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. That’s why the Mi 11 is a bit more versatile and is recommended if you prefer wireless charging. If wireless charging speed isn’t an issue, OnePlus 9 is sufficient. However, OnePlus 9 offers fast charging overall.

OnePlus 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Camera

On the back of the OnePlus 9, there are two cameras, a 48 (main) and a 50 megapixel unit (ultra-wide). The Xiaomi Mi 11 on the back has three cameras. It is equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera, and is equipped with a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel ultra-wide unit and a macro unit, respectively. The OnePlus 9 isn’t completely lacking in the versatility department, as its free-form ultra-wide camera can take some great macro photos. Also serves as a macro camera. I would even like to claim that it does a better job than the Mi 11’s dedicated macro camera.

When it comes to the main camera, both are good, but not good. Indeed, they do a good job with good lighting. It’s a little better with OnePlus 9, but the colors are accurate. The image will be sharper, the white balance will be better, and the dynamic range will be better. When the lights go out, Mi11 gets a little better. The OnePlus 9 main camera does not have OIS. This has some impact on performance in low light. The difference isn’t that big, but it’s noticeable. In this situation, the image will be clearer on Mi11.

audio

Unfortunately, neither of these two phones has an audio jack. You’ll need to use Type-C headphones, a dongle, or Bluetooth for your wireless connection. That said, both phones have stereo speakers. They are similar when it comes to quality and audio output. It can provide fairly loud and sharp audio at very high volumes with minimal distortion.

These speakers also provide balanced audio. They aren’t great, but they are really good. The same is true for audio through good headphones. It is balanced throughout the spectrum and you will get some bass from the whole experience. Many people won’t complain about the audio here, it’s true.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidheadlines.com/phone-comparisons-oneplus-9-vs-xiaomi-mi-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos