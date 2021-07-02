Maximum Tracks, Maximums – Manila Breaking News





Ford Ranger 2.0L Biturbo FX4MAX 4x4AT

Eric Tipan

A woman drove next to me in the parking lot and asked the dealer who got the Ranger FX4 Max from a distance. Apparently, it’s out of stock. From her tone and facial expression, she seemed excited (as I might be able to help her actually get her), but still when I saw this model on the street I was very surprised. I politely told her that this was a review unit, and when she left, she was staring at it as if it were still a unicorn.

Launched in early 2021, the FX4 Max is basically an enhanced ranger just in front of the Raptor.

The body doesn’t have muscular fenders or panels, or a front bumper with matte accents, but it has a glossy black version of the Ford grille and a full-length sports bar on the bed that Raptor doesn’t have. There are also 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, rain-sensitive wipers and prominent side steps, but no roof rails.

The shades of meteo gray aren’t exactly eye-catching, but the overall exterior package is pretty good, with women, including my wife, nodding for approval.

Immediately noticeable are the carbon suede inserts and leather seats with FX4Max embroidery. This is good because they are very well reinforced and the backrests are tall. Because smaller ones are more common locally and are less comfortable, especially during long drives. I also like the way it snaps into the right place to provide the right driving position, even though it can be adjusted manually.

The steering wheel is wrapped in leather and, like all Fords, is studded with buttons. Cruise control and multi-information display on the left, telephony and audio controls on the right.

It has a colorful instrument panel, an 8-inch touch screen, two USB ports on the front, dual-zone auto-temperature control, and a 12-volt outlet, but with a new 6-port auxiliary switch pack at the top of the dashboard. Owners will be able to connect accessories such as light bars, winches and even air compressors for direct control from the driver’s seat.

The cabin space is average and what you would expect from a ranger. The ceiling is high and wide enough for a comfortable fit for 5 adults.

The engine and transmission are the same as the Raptor (and Wildtrak 4×4), a 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel engine that combines 213PS and 500Nm of torque in a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It doesn’t take much effort to move this track. I used only half of that output, but I already found the 2.2 ton heavy truck to be very lively and responsive. Even on the highway, the attitude is quite relaxed. All its power allows you to confidently accelerate without the excitement of a high torque engine.

The handling is light and probably too light for its size, and it’s because of the power-assisted steering. The feedback is negligible, but the benefit is improved fuel economy. The consumption in mixed operation is very good at 9.4km / l.

What’s really amazing about driving is comfort. Sure, it’s still stiff to some extent under slight load (in the cabin and bed), but it’s less noticeable and handles corners much better than other trucks. Thanks to another feature similar to Raptor, the Fox shock absorbers in all four corners. Together with an acoustic windshield and excellent NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness), they make the ride supple, quiet and feel like an SUV.

Sure, it may not have some desirable features, but it comes with all the necessities of a rugged truck and you can get a raptor-like experience without paying 2 million. .. The retail price is 1,758,000 pesos, but Ford PH sells at an introductory price of 1,698 pesos until further notice. And yes, the price already includes safeguard tariffs.

