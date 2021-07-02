Google GPT: Complete Beginner’s Guide





In the past, publishers had to seek help from the AdOps team to set up ad tags, which were just code snippets containing information about ad creatives. However, Google GPT (Google Publisher Tag) has made it quicker and easier for publishers using Google AdManager and Google AdSense to create and deliver ad requests.

Today, I’ll introduce you to Google GPT and explain how it works and how to get started today.

Table of Contents: What is Google GPT?

Google Publisher Tags (GPT) is a Google Ad Manager ad tagging library designed to dynamically create ad requests for publishers. GPT allows publishers to easily define inventory, initiate ad requests, render matching demands, and display ads on publishers’ web pages.

What is a GPT tag?

GPT tags are basically properties that define how ads are displayed on your page. In this case, we’re using the Google Publisher tag. GPT tags tell ad servers the required ad size, ad unit, and targeting for every ad on your web page. These tags improve page load times and the overall interaction between your ad and your site’s code.

The following is a sample GPT tag for a banner ad.As you can see, to implement GPT tags, use GPT tags

HTML source code elements. In addition, you need to implement a GPT body tag. HTML source code section. This defines where your ad placement will appear on your page.

How does Google GPT work?

The Google Publisher Tag helps you define the ad slots you can use for tagging. GPT allows your ad server (Google Ad Manager) to communicate with your browser. Here’s how it works:

When a user visits the publisher’s site, the user’s browser sends an ad request with a GPT JavaScript (JS) tag code to the ad server (Google Ad Manager). A GPT ad tag is created and the ad request is forwarded to the ad server. The ad server matches ad requests to relevant key / value pairs such as ad unit size, targeting criteria, and so on. The ad server runs an auction and selects the ad creative that is most relevant to that ad unit. If a match is found, the ad server will serve the ad to GPT JS. GPTJS will start rendering the ad and the ad will appear on the publisher’s web page. Benefits of Google GPT

GPT allows publishers to create more specific targeting criteria based on the content of their site and define targeting settings for the entire page and individual ad slots.

In GPT, ads and content are loaded at the same time (independently), so asynchronous JavaScript fetch does not block page content loading.

Google Publisher Console:

GPT comes with a pre-built tool called the Google Publisher Console. This tool is used to troubleshoot and debug every page where ads are displayed via GPT.

The GPT API allows you to specify multiple sizes for the same ad slot (for example, small or large browsers) and mobile, laptop, and desktop devices.

Single Request Architecture (SRA):

In SRA, only one ad request fetches all creatives for an ad unit defined on the page. As a result, the page loads faster. googletag.pubads (). You can configure SRA using enableSingleRequest () ;. With GPT code. This mode is also recommended and supports all GAM creative types except Studio Dynamic ads.

SafeFrame is a GPT feature that enables secure and rich interaction between ads and web page content. It also acts as a firewall from malicious ads and automatic redirects. SafeFrame supports all creative types except AMP HTML ads.

GPT will automatically serve ads to secure websites (URLs start with https: //). HTTPS connections are a web best practice, so if you don’t already have one, get an HTTPS connection first.

How do I get started with Google GPT in Google Ad Manager?

First, you need an active Google Ad Manager account to get started with Google GPT. Then, to generate a GPT tag, follow these steps:

1. Sign in to your Google Ad Manager account.

2. Go to your inventory ad unit and select the ad unit for which you want to generate ad tags.

3. As a tag type option[GooglePublisher Tag]Select and[続行]Click.

4. Next, set the options for the GPT tag. Once this procedure is complete[続行]Click.

Passback tags fill ad requests sent to third parties with ads on the Google Ad Manager (GAM) network. With a single request, the user’s browser sends one ad request to all ad units instead of multiple ad units. Page-level key values ​​allow you to set custom targeting attributes for all ad slots available on the publisher’s page. Off-page creatives allow publishers to deliver rich media ad formats that appear externally. Pages such as pop-up ads, pop-under ads, and floating ads. Live traffic is an option for video and audio tags served via VAST. This option is only available if you have a dedicated Google Account Manager. The size sets the size of the ad tag. Ad slot key values ​​allow you to set custom targeting attributes for individual ad slots.

5.1. The result of the tag is displayed. If you did not create a passback tag, copy the document header tag and document body tag and

And HTML document section.

5.2. Or, if you created a passback tag, copy the body tag of the document and

HTML document section.

Conclusion

Overall, Google GPT is one of the easiest ad tagging libraries that publishers can use for themselves. Google Ad Manager has a lot of documentation, sample source code, and useful tools to help you test your ads and find errors quickly.

As always, if you have any questions about how to set up Google GPT or GPT tags, please use the comments section below or contact us at: [email protected]!!

