Extreme Tech Challenge Announces 2021 Category Winners for Global Finals | Business

The Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), the world’s largest startup competition focused on goal-driven innovation, today announced seven category winners for the XTC 2021 Global Finals announced by TechCrunch on July 22, 2021. .. Join the virtual event (free registration) and watch these top candidates compete for the XTC2021 Global Winner’s crown.

Category finalists competed on seven tracks, including AgTech and FoodTech. CleanTech & Energy; EdTech; Technology Activation; FinTech; HealthTech; Mobility & Smart Cities.

The winners of the category are:

AgTech & FoodTech: Wasteless, a patented fully automated AI solution that applies optimal price cuts in real time based on product expiration and other factors-reduce food waste and increase profitability. CleanTech & Energy: Mining and Process Solutions, a toxic and natural alternative to cyanides and acids for extracting metals in non-mining operations. EdTech: Testmaster is a mobile app that helps elementary school students in West African countries pass the exam. The best tutors in your pocket provide short, intuitive and accessible exercises and tutorial videos. EnablingTech: Dot Inc. is the first manufacturer of tactile monitors to enable STEM education, visual work and gaming for 285 million visually impaired people worldwide. .. Dot Inc. is extending its technology to give all people with disabilities access to public information in smart cities through barrier-free kiosks and IoT infrastructure. FinTech: Hillridge Technology has developed weather-based parametric insurance for farmers to protect crop yields and livestock. HealthTech: Genetika + combines genetics, patient history, and unique brain biomarkers to help people suffering from depression, saving patients’ lives, doctors’ time, and payers’ costs. Mobility and Smart Cities: Fotokite helps public safety teams save lives with advanced and practical intelligence at the push of a button. Fully autonomous and field-proven Fotokite solutions are used daily to assess, visualize and document incidents within seconds of firefighters and first responders arriving at the scene.

Learn about the entire XTC 2021 Global Finalist Cohort and watch them pitch in the category finals on the XTC Youtube channel.

Competitive evaluators have narrowed down the areas of more than 3,700 applicants from 92 countries building technology startups working to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Seven winners in the XTC category share the stage of the Global Final Event with four special award winners (COVID-19 Innovation Award, Female Founder Award, Ethics AI Award, New People’s Choice Award this year) I will. For the first time, the general public was invited to vote for their favorite startup finalists. The voting deadline is July 11, 2021.

Winners of these categories and special awards will pitch at the XTC 2021 Global Finals announced by TechCrunch and compete for the XTC 2021 Global Winner’s crown.

We are currently in the fifth wave of technological evolution. In an era driven by data and AI, timely access to actionable data-driven insights is accelerating the number of applications that can disrupt any industry. Founder of Extreme Tech Challenge, Chairman of the Board of HARMAN International, Former President and Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung Electronics. This year’s XTC winners have applied AI, blockchain, in-depth analytics, and more to seven categories, demonstrating how this fifth wave can make the world a fundamentally good place.

Capital markets are sending a tough signal by giving incredibly large market valuations to companies that are profitable businesses and also offer sustainability-oriented innovation. Currently, the global financial markets have investable companies that may not exist on this planet unless they do something good for it, and can be part of a solution. I am aware of that. Charles River Ventures’ Extreme Tech Challenge co-founder and partner emeritus professor, said Biltai.

The XTC2021 Global Finals announced by TechCrunch will be open to the public for free and will take place virtually July 22, 2021. Winners of the special award will be announced later. Sign up for the event to find the overall winner of the XTC 2021 and learn more about the new partnership and expansion of the XTC 2022 competition.

The event will be attended by world-renowned executives and investors, including XTC co-founders Young Sohn and Bill Tai. Regina Dugan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Welcome Leap, and former Director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Lars Leaguer, CTO and Executive Vice President of NXP Semiconductors. AME Cloud Ventures founding partner, Yahoo! Jerry Yang, co-founder and former CEO of FMZ Ventures, and Michael Zeisser, managing partner of FMZ Ventures.

About Extreme Tech Challenge

The Extreme Tech Challenge is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit public interest corporation whose mission is to empower start-ups to create new innovations to address global challenges. It is the world’s largest ecosystem and competition for purpose-driven technology, inspired by the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Extreme Tech Challenge Contest is supported by leading companies, venture capital investors, foundations, policy makers, universities and tech conferences to give great start-ups global visibility, funding opportunities and networking with global leaders. , A world-class mentorship to help them pioneer technological breakthroughs to address our most extreme global challenges. A complete list of XTC partners and how to join can be found at www.extremetechchallenge.org.

