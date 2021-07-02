Google’s first report under new IT rules





Google has submitted its first monthly transparency report, as required by the new IT regulations. It has become the first large company since the rules came into force last month. Facebook says it plans to submit a similar report shortly. Meanwhile, Twitter continues to face a barrage of police cases.

Google received about 28,000 complaints from users in April

Google released a report in April containing information on the number of complaints received from Indian users and the actions taken.

why? Under the new IT rules, key social media intermediaries (more than 5 million registered users) will be required to publish a monthly compliance report detailing the complaints they receive and the actions taken.

What is included in the report? The tech giant said it received 27,762 complaints in India between April 1st and April 30th. Most of these complaints (96.2%) are related to copyright issues, followed by trademarks (1.3%), defamation (1%), and so on. Legal issues (1%). The remaining complaints were about counterfeiting (0.4%) and avoidance (0.1%). Counterfeit requests relate to the sale or promotion of counterfeit products, and evasion requests relate to content with tools that circumvent copyright technical safeguards.

Deleted Content: Google has announced that it has deleted 59,350 content. Of these, 98.4% were copyright infringement and 1.6% were trademark issues.

Google has noted that this data includes individual user complaints and complaints with court orders received over the designated channel. This does not include government requests to remove content. This is reported twice a year in existing transparency reports. Between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, Google received 990 requests from the Government of India to remove 7,023 items.

Two months delay: The company plans to include data on auto-detection content removal and data on spoofing and sexual content complaints received after May 25, 2021 in future reports. However, he said there would be a two-month delay in reporting to give enough time to process and validate the data.

Facebook yesterday announced that it will release a similar transparency report next month containing information about content removal requests received from government and Indian users between May 15th and June 15th and the actions they took. ..

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor-led Congressional Standing Committee on Information Technology asked Google and Facebook on Tuesday about issues related to the misuse of their platform and the protection of citizens’ rights. Last week, he wrote to Twitter India asking for an explanation of why the account of Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was temporarily locked.

Now, MP police proceedings against Twitter on the map

Police proceedings against Twitter continue to pile up, with three proceedings filed in just two days.

what’s happening? Madhya Pradesh police have filed a proceeding against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and others for displaying a distorted map of India on their website. This happens shortly after the Bulandshahr police in Uttar Pradesh filed a FIR against Maheshwari and the news partnership led Amrita Tripasi on the same map.

The two are booked under Section 74 of the 2008 IT (Amendment) Act and Section 505 (2) of the Indian Criminal Code (creating or promoting hostility, hatred, or malice between classes).

Summary: The Career section of the Twitter website briefly provided a map showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate countries and not part of India. The company later deleted the map.

Delhi Police Proceedings: The Delhi Police also filed a proceeding against Twitter on Tuesday over sharing child pornography on the platform, based on a complaint filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Last month, a children’s rights group asked the Delhi police to book Twitter India under three sections of the POCSO Act after conducting an investigation and claiming to have found material on child sexual abuse on the platform. ..

Yesterday, UP state police appealed to the Supreme Court against an order from the Karnataka High Court that allowed Maheshwari to be protected from arrest. Twitter India executives also moved the Supreme Court with a warning petition stating that the interim order should not be passed before he has the opportunity to be heard.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court yesterday postponed the hearing of the petition filed by Maheshwari on July 5. An old man shared on the platform.

These developments have occurred in a series of disagreements between Twitter and the government over the past few weeks. This began as a standoff for companies tagging tweets by BJP readers as manipulated media, after which the government accused the platform of not complying with new IT rules.

Top executives of FinTech Unicorn Razorpay, including co-founders Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, have set up an angel investment firm called Mars Shot Ventures to invest in early-stage startups. We invest around 15 in seed and pre-series A rounds, primarily in cross-sectoral startups. Its portfolio companies include Newton School, UrbanPiper, Hashnode and BimaPe.

Hospitality company Treebo has raised $ 16 million in Series D funding led by French hotel group Accor. The round will also include Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL) Investment Division, Mozambique Holdings Deputy Managing Director Deepak Parayanken, and existing investors Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners, Bertelsmann and Ward Ferry. I participated. (Disclosure: BCCL’s Times Internet owns ETtech).

The startup deploys cloud-based hotel management software, Hotel Superhero, to several Accor hotels around the world. The investment will be made after one of the co-founders, Rahul Chaudhary, left the company last week.

CredR, an omni-channel market for used motorcycles, has secured $ 6.5 million in funding led by Yamaha Motor and existing investors Omidyar Network India and Eight Roads Ventures. Early-stage VC funds Asstarc Ventures also participated in this round. The company will use this money to strengthen its market position, strengthen its technology platform and expand its customer offering.

A Bangalore-based private equity and venture capital firm investing primarily in technology, media and related start-ups, Jupiter Capital is targeting 150 thousand Asian technology and consumer brand companies. We plan to launch a $ 10,000 private equity fund. The fund is considering investing in 30 small businesses that need growth capital, said David Aviczil, chief investment officer and executive director (equity) of Jupiter Capital.

Edtech startup Nalanda Learning Systems has expanded its business nationwide with a landing of Rs 4 billion from Aavishkaar Capital. The startup owns the “Little Laureates” brand, under which it operates a kindergarten in eastern India.

Pernod Ricard, a French company that manufactures alcoholic beverages such as Absolut and Chivas Regal, has launched a venture fund in India to support and guide small businesses, start-ups and neighbors such as restaurants.

Surprise, Surprise! Facebook launches substack clone

After copying the short video app TikTok and the social audio platform Clubhouse, the next target for social networking giant Facebook is the newsletter publishing platform Substack.

Why is it so predictable? Facebook has launched a standalone publishing platform called Bulletin. This allows writers to publish free and paid newsletters and even share them on Facebook and the entire web.

Details: Users do not need a Facebook account to subscribe to the newsletter, but Bulletin provides social networking for additional features such as creating groups (free or subscribers only) and using Facebook Live or live audio rooms. Is integrated into the giant. It is also integrated with the Facebook page and is eligible for distribution through the company’s news products. However, the writer has full ownership of the content and subscriber list.

Payments are processed by Facebook Pay and the company does not reduce revenue from Bulletin creators at launch, which may change later. Substack has reduced paid newsletters by 10%, and Twitter-owned Revue is currently reducing paid newsletters by 5%.

That said, the Bulletin newsletter has the same design and format as the substack. At launch, Facebook is working with a selected group of US creators to attract more international creators in the future. The lineup includes sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell, TV personality Tan France, and veteran journalist Ron Claiborne.

LinkedIn denies alleged data breaches

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has denied reports last week’s data breaches endangering user information.

what happened? Earlier this week, the Privacy and Security Resource Center, Restore Privacy, reported that hackers own 700 million LinkedIn user records and posted samples (1 million records) on the popular hacker forums.

The record contained information such as phone numbers, addresses, geographic location data, LinkedIn usernames, resumes, and estimated salaries.

A LinkedIn data breach in April allegedly affected 500 million accounts. Hackers told the company that the data was retrieved through LinkedIn’s application programming interface (API).

What does LinkedIn say? According to a platform owned by Microsoft, the first survey found that data was scraped from the site and various other websites, including the same data reported earlier this year in the April 2021 scraping update. I found out that.

“I want to make it clear that this is not a data breach and that LinkedIn’s private member data is not exposed. Misuse of member data, such as scraping, violates LinkedIn’s Terms of Service. We strive to stop them and hold them accountable for purposes that LinkedIn and its members do not agree with if they are acquired and used for the following purposes, “LinkedIn notes on its website. I am writing.

