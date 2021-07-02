Google announces 5-year support for all Nest smart home devices





At this point, Google has a fairly wide range of hardware that exists to assist you in your home. From speakers to displays, cameras, doorbells and streaming dongles, Google’s move into hardware has clearly followed the path of smart homes over the last few years. Yes, we make some Chromebooks and some phones, but most of Google’s hardware is for home use. Pixel smartphones have dedicated 3 years of software support and Chromebooks have up to 8 years of support, but today is the period when homebound Google / Nest devices are set to keep getting updates. I didn’t understand.

Ambiguous posts containing important information

In a Google blog post (discovered by Ars Technica) a few days ago, the company demonstrated its privacy and security efforts. One of the bullet points included was a clear declaration of software updates for at least five years. Bug fixes and regular patches for all Google / Nest devices. It used to be very easy to narrow down, but nowadays it’s getting harder and harder to figure out what a Nest or Google Home device is. Between more devices, suspicious branding decisions and acquisitions, the water has become quite muddy. Fortunately, the link to the same post is a list of what makes up a Google smart home device. Just drop it here.

Home Assistance Google Nest HubGoogle Nest Hub MaxGoogle Nest MiniGoogle Home MiniGoogle HomeGoogle Home MaxGoogle Nest Wifi Points (with Google Assistant) Google Nest AudioSafety & SecurityGoogle Nest ProtectGoogle Nest Secure Alarm System (including Google Nest Guard, Google Nest Detect, Google Nest Tag) Google Nest Cam Indoor Google Nest Cam OutdoorGoogle Nest HelloGoogle Nest Cam IQ IndoorGoogle Nest Cam IQ OutdoorNest Yale LockGoogle Nest ConnectEntertainmentChromecastChromecast UltraChromecast AudioChromecast with Google TVChromecast Voice RemoteEnergyGoogle Nest Learning ThermostatGoogle Nest Thermostat EGoogle Nest Temperature SensorGoogle Nest Heat LinkGoogle Nest Heat Link EGoogle Nest Thermostat Connectivity

As mentioned at the beginning, the list has been quite long over the years. I think that list includes almost any device that you could buy from Google for your home. As long as you don’t have one of the older devices available, you can expect more updates and security patches in the future. Google promises five years of support, but they don’t limit it to just five years. Some popular devices may also continue to be updated beyond that point in time. As Google continues to expand in this area, this new five-year renewal promise is important to consider. When faced with saving a few dollars to buy an old Google Home Mini and a new Nest Mini, longer support periods can make all the difference.

