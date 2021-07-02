Dublin-based Story Toys acquired by UKs Team 17 at 22m





Irish app developer Story Toys was acquired by British indie game developer Team17 for an initial $ 26.5 million (22.3 million) worth of transactions betting on continued strong demand for educational apps.

Under this agreement, the UK company will purchase StoryToys’ business and assets through the acquisition of its parent company, Touch Press, giving the company a greater foothold in the edutainment market and expanding its existing skillset.

Based in Dublin, Story Toys is an award-winning developer of interactive books and games for kids, working for several major kids brands such as Lego, Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros. and Penguins. Founded in 2011, the company partnered with Amplify Games in 2016 to consolidate its Story Toys, Amplify Games, and Touch press portfolios under the Touch Press brand.

Generate revenue from your apps through subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps. According to StoryToys, the app is available in up to 28 different languages ​​and has been downloaded over 100 million times in 120 countries.

Team17 said it would pay the company the first $ 26.5 million and an additional $ 22.5 million in cash if certain goals were met.

The CEO of StoryToys Emmet ONeill will continue to play a role in the company after the acquisition, and the remaining members of the StoryToys team are looking to grow the company further.

When Team17 entered this incredible new chapter, he said it was the perfect home for StoryToys. Our goal is to be the number one provider of edutainment content for young children. Working with Team17 will make your journey faster and more exciting.

This pandemic has increased the demand for educational apps for preschool viewers, and Team17 is confident that the apps will continue for the next few years. Technavio figures predict that the global education app market will grow by more than $ 46 billion between 2020 and 2024.

Team17 CEO Debbie Bestwick said the two companies have a perfect match of common culture and values.

At StoryToys, we have a highly creative and successful team with best-in-class ability to entertain and educate our children. Their track record is undoubtedly, but the depth of talent that exists within the business gives us an unparalleled position in a very exciting and fast-growing edutainment area, she said. Told.

We look forward to working closely with the entire StoryToys team and are pleased to provide a powerful and stable platform for accelerating development as well as supporting ambitious growth prospects. Team17 is proud of its culture and the hiring of an ambitious management team. Today’s announcement is an example of our efforts to make that happen.

