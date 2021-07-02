Apple and Intel First Adopt TSMC’s Latest Chip Technology





Nikkei Asia has learned that Taipei-Apple and Intel have emerged as the first adopters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s next-generation chip manufacturing technology, as early as next year’s rollout.

This development shows how TSMC remains important to the chip ambitions of American companies, even as Washington seeks to bring more semiconductor production to America.

Apple and Intel are testing chip designs with TSMC’s 3-nanometer production technology, and commercial output of such chips will begin later next year, according to several sources describing the issue. Will be.

Nanometer refers to the width between the transistors on the chip. The lower the number, the more sophisticated the chip, but the harder and more expensive it is to build. The state-of-the-art chip manufacturing technology used in consumer products today is TSMC’s 5nm technology, which is used in all iPhone 12 processor chips.

According to TSMC, 3 nm technology can improve computing performance by 10% to 15% compared to 5nm, while reducing power consumption by 25% to 30%.

According to sources, Apple’s iPad is likely to be the first device to feature a processor built using 3nm technology. The next-generation iPhone, due out next year, is expected to use intermediate 4nm technology for scheduling reasons.

Intel, the largest chip maker in the United States, has worked with TSMC on at least two 3 nm projects to design central processing units for notebooks and data center servers, taking advantage of the market share lost to Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia over the past few years. I’m trying to get it back. .. Mass production of these chips is expected to begin by the end of 2022 at the earliest.

“Currently, the amount of chips planned for Intel is higher than that of Apple’s iPad, which uses a 3-nanometer process,” said one source.

For Intel, which both designs and manufactures chips, the collaboration with TSMC aims to help the company until its in-house production technology is on track. The company has postponed the introduction of its own 7nm production technology to around 2023, far behind its Asian rivals TSMC and Samsung Electronics. The release of Intel’s latest Xeon processor with its 10nm technology has also been postponed from the end of this year to the second quarter of next year, the company said this week.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger describes the company’s relationship with TSMC as one of “joint competition”, a fusion of cooperation and competition. Earlier this year, US companies confirmed that they would work with TSMC on several processor chip projects, making it the first time in history to outsource the manufacture of core products.

AMD, a small rival of Intel, will increase its market share of notebook processors from 11% in 2019 to more than 20% last year, and will adopt TSMC’s 5 nanometer chip manufacturing technology for notebook processors next year. Said several people. Nvidia, America’s most valuable chip company, announced this year that it will enter the server chip market to gain market share from Intel. According to Nvidia, Nvidia’s first server CPU chip will use TSMC’s 5 nm technology and will be available by early 2023.

The competition for the latest chip manufacturing nanotechnology is not only a commercial pursuit, but also geopolitics. The United States, the European Union, and Japan are rushing to bring critical chip production to land because of national security risks. Washington has passed a $ 52 billion package to invest in the semiconductor industry to restore the country’s chip manufacturing leadership.

Washington also said that delaying Intel’s deployment of 7-nanometer chip manufacturing technology poses a security risk, although the Department of Energy has switched from Intel chips to TSMC-manufactured chips for supercomputers. , The latter is not made in the USA

Huawei was one of the most active key clients in adopting the industry’s latest chip manufacturing technology, but national security concerns prevented the US government from engaging with TSMC.

In response to Nikkei Asia’s request for comment, Intel confirmed that it was cooperating with TSMC on its 2023 product lineup, but did not disclose the production technology it was using.

TSMC did not comment on individual customer plans, but said Apple did not respond to Nikkei Asia’s request for comment.

