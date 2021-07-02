Google must face derivative suit





Insurance Journal reports that Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. Must face proceedings from shareholders. Overturning the lower court’s ruling, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that plaintiffs’ allegations led to strong inferences that Google’s top leaders were improperly concealing securities risk. Here, West Palm Beach’s Shareholder Dispute Attorney outlines the Court of Appeals’ decision.

Allegations: Google executives hide security risks from shareholders

In 2018, Google was the target of a serious cybersecurity breach. The breach affected the company’s currently non-functional Google+ social media platform. Derivative suits are centered around allegations that multinational technology giants have inappropriately and deliberately concealed the nature and scope of security breaches from customers and investors.

The largest shareholder in this case is Rhode Island. Rhode Island’s Employee Retirement Program (State Pension Fund) is a large investor in Google. In particular, Google+ was shut down shortly after the data breach. The shareholder proceedings claim that one of the main motives for terminating Google+ was to hide the fact that individual user data was released.

Court of Appeals Decision: Shareholders May File Proceedings Against Company

As the main plaintiff in the proceedings, Rhode Island has filed a so-called scheme liability claim against Google. In effect, institutional liability claims that the company or its directors are liable on the basis of their actions rather than a single statement. At the hearing stage, the shareholder proceedings were dismissed for procedural reasons.

However, at the Court of Appeals, a three-member committee of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals withheld the first decision. The court ruled that the shareholders had filed sufficient allegations to proceed with the proceedings. Specifically, the Court of Appeals found that Rhode Island could pursue scheme liability claims because it is Google’s top leader.

Distribution or approval of statements containing material misleading information. Engaged in or participated in an ongoing act of concealing important facts.

Successful shareholder proceedings require proof of damages

Like other derivative suits, the Rhode Island Employee Retirement Program is entitled to recover monetary compensation only if it can prove that the actual loss persisted as a result of Google’s misconduct. When filing a shareholder claim, plaintiffs should always focus on building a strong proceeding that demonstrates both liability and damages. If you have specific questions about proving damages in a derivative suit, an experienced Florida lawyer can help.

Schedule Confidential Consultations with Shareholder Dispute Lawyers in South Florida

At Pike & Lustig, LLP, South Florida shareholder rights attorneys have extensive litigation experience. We protect your rights and help you find the best solution regardless of the situation you are currently dealing with. If you need more information about shareholder disputes, we can help. Call us now for a completely private consultation. Our company handles shareholder disputes across West Palm Beach, Miami, and Southeast Florida.

By Michael Pike and Daniel Lustig | Posted on July 2, 2021

