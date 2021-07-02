130 countries reverse bid to impose global taxes on Amazon, Google and Facebook





Approximately 130 countries in Frankfurt, Germany (AP) are backed by US President Joe Biden as part of a global effort to prevent multinationals from evading taxes by shifting profits to lower tax rates. Agreed on the world minimum tax.

The agreement, announced Thursday, addresses the challenges posed by the global and increasingly digital global economy, which allows businesses to transfer profits across national borders and profit online in places where there is no tax headquarters. It is an attempt to do.

This transaction requires a world minimum tax of at least 15%. This is a key factor driven by Biden as it aims to increase revenue for its infrastructure and clean energy plans. The technical details still need to be considered, and it will be at least 2023 before the agreement comes into force.

The agreement, announced by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, also provides for taxing some of the interests of the largest global companies in countries that do business online but may not physically exist. doing.

France’s Treasury Minister Bruno Le Mer called it “the most important international tax agreement of the first century.”

France-led countries are beginning to impose unilateral digital taxes on US tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook. Under the agreement, they would support a global approach and agree to withdraw those taxes, which are considered unfair trade practices by the United States.

Taxation on French tech giants has prompted retaliatory tariffs under former US President Donald Trump, and France has welcomed the Biden administration’s efforts to reach a global agreement.

Online giants have to pay fair taxes if they have activity, “says LeMaire. There is no reason to pay more taxes than online giants just because they are physically present in the country in which they operate.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called it a historic day. “

She said in a statement that for decades the United States has participated in self-defeating international tax competition, reducing corporate tax rates and watching other countries reduce tax rates accordingly. “The result is race to the bottom. Who can lower corporate rates even faster?”

Yellen said low interest rates robbed countries of their infrastructure, education and the fight against pandemics.

Manal Corwin, tax officer and former Treasury official at professional services firm KPMG, said the deal put together a large part of the overall agreement, although the technical complexity has not yet been resolved. .. She said that most of the proposals were approved by the United States, and it is very important for the United States to obtain promises from other countries to withdraw unilateral digital taxes.

Under this agreement, each country can tax its foreign income up to 15% if it is exempt from tax through a subsidiary in another country. It will remove the incentive to use accounting and legal schemes to shift profits to low interest rate countries where they do little or no business, as profits are taxed at home anyway. According to the OECD, such tax avoidance practices cost countries $ 100 to $ 240 billion in annual revenue losses.

Not all 139 countries that participated in the negotiations have signed the agreement. The Irish Treasury has broadly endorsed the approach used in the agreement, but said it could not agree with a minimum of 15%. Treasury Minister Paschal Donohoe said the country’s 12.5% ​​interest rate is a fair interest rate. Ireland said it will hold constructive discussions in the future.

Signatories included the Bermuda and Cayman Islands, which economists consider tax havens, and the major economies of China and India.

Further discussions are expected at the G20 Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Venice next week, prior to final approval by the G20 Summit in October. Proposals to tax companies that have income but do not physically exist require countries to register for multilateral treaties, and minimum corporate tax may be voluntarily adopted by countries through national law.

According to tax experts, if a multinational company such as the United States or Europe adopts it in the country where it is headquartered, it will be voluntarily taxed even if it is passed on to an overseas subsidiary and tax is avoided. The approach may work, he said. At home to the minimum.

In the United States, Biden is proposing a minimum tax rate of 21% on overseas earnings of major US companies to prevent the shift of profits to tax havens. Bidens US taxes must first pass Congress. In parliament, the majority of Democratic presidents are small.

