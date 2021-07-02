New logo added to Google’s Fuchsia OS





The new trademark application reveals that Google’s recently released Fuchsia OS has a new but still familiar logo.

As Google’s larger projects evolve, their logos often evolve steadily. For example, the basic design is the same, but the difference between the original Chrome logo and the current logo is day and night. Recently, the logo has also been redesigned on Android and the shade of green has changed.

As long as the project is open to the public, fuchsia uses the same logo, consisting of one figure eight and another circle that surrounds most of it. Its simplicity is appealing, but the logo doesn’t fit perfectly into Google’s other public projects.

Currently, Fuchsia is the latest major Google project to get the redesigned logo. According to a new US trademark application, Google is considering trademark registration for a new logo “aimed to cover the category of operating system software.” The logo itself has an illustration of Mobius strip. This is intended to be formed after the lowercase “f”, according to the filing.

Old fuchsia logo 2021 new fuchsia logo

In particular, the filing does not explicitly state that it is intended for use in the Fuchsia project. However, the Mobius strip design looks at least mentally well similar to Fuchsia’s current logo, but the “f” shape may point to the first letter of “Fuchsia”. There is sex.

I contacted Google and confirmed that it was the new logo for the Fuchsia project. However, at this time, the logo does not seem to be used in the source code or the public website of the project.

With FuchsiaOS currently used on some Google Nest devices, it makes sense for Google to prepare the project and create a more friendly public image. The company has also called on developers to contribute to Fuchsia’s open source projects since December. The new logo is a small positive step to attracting potentially interested people.

What do you think of Google’s new logo for the Fuchsia OS project? Please let us know in the comments.

Details of Fuchsia:

