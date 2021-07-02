Google will burn COVID-19 vaccine passport support to Android. Passes API Update The Register





According to Google, Android will soon have the ability to store and display evidence of Covid-19 vaccination.

The ad search giant has confirmed that the Passes API update will allow licensed public health and medical institutions to create digital vaccination records and store them on users’ smartphones.

Google said it plans to first introduce this feature in the United States before deploying it elsewhere. It’s probably not a good idea to break the paper vaccination card yet, as it wasn’t clear which countries were next.

According to Google, these records are stored locally on the user’s device. As with the contact tracing API, this feature supports devices running versions of Android up to 5.0 Lollipop. You don’t need the Google Pay app, which is often used to display tickets and boarding passes.

So far, Apple hasn’t released the equivalent of iOS, but this isn’t too much of a problem, and many third-party apps act as vaccine passports. In the UK, the official National Health Service app can be used to show evidence of vaccination, and similar apps are being rolled out across the continent.

Many people think of vaccine passports, which they consider to be compulsory in nature, but appear to be an inevitable part of life after COVID-19. The Irish government is considering requiring vaccination certification to sit at the door of a pub or restaurant. This has been criticized by the Sinn Féin party for discriminating against the youth behind the jab line.

Apart from this, vaccine passports are attracting attention from the aviation industry, especially the industry group IATA, as a way to resume international tourism and business trips.

Digital systems controlled by health care providers also help in some way to reduce the risk of fraud. In recent months, a fast-growing industry has emerged for counterfeit vaccination certificates. Creating a system where the records themselves are stored digitally and created by the healthcare sector cannot prevent failure, but it can prove to be much more resilient to this.

