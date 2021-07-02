What can the European technology ecosystem expect from the new Slovenian EU Presidency?





The newly formed President of the European Union, President of Slovenia, will have many challenging policy documents on its agenda for the next six months. But as the Ljubljana government illustrates the transition of both green and digital as a priority for block recovery, as part of these goals, how the new president seeks to drive innovation in the European technology ecosystem. Is also focused on.

The Slovenian government took office on Thursday (July 1st) as chair of the Council of the European Union and said it would like to guide EU policy in four directions. Conference on the future of Europe, ensuring a balanced coalition of rights, and improving the security of the EU neighbors.

Slovenes believe that EU research and the pursuit of innovation play an important role in the restoration of the block in terms of innovation, which Central and Eastern European countries have historically lagging behind.

Thus, the Slovenian Presidential Program, announced this week, adopted the EU Agreement for Research and Innovation proposed by the Commission last year as a means of developing shared policies in the region, with a particular focus on importance. I am planning. Improved freedom of scientific research, gender quality, and career prospects for European researchers.

In the wider R & I space, Slovenes are preparing several events later this year, including a high-level conference in Ljubljana on the role of research and innovation in the EU and the focus areas of the European Space Agency. A more targeted event in collaboration with the European Space Agency to explore the importance of green and digital transitions in the European space industry.

Horizon Europe: A More Strategic Focus on Western Balkans

Slovenes are also seeking to strengthen their innovation and R & D cooperation with the Western Balkans, which have recently attracted investment from Russia, especially China. Slovenia, R & I, EU 2021-27 95.5 billion funding framework for Horizon Europe is a magnet to attract third countries to European research areas and therefore synergies with third countries in West Balkan It states that it can be used in ways that enhance it.

The work on the Board will focus primarily on the accession of third countries to the Horizon Europe Program and the preparation of the Board’s response to the Commission’s proposal for a global approach to research and innovation, the President’s Program said. I will.

Commission Innovation Scoreboard: Mixed Bag

This week, before President Slovenia came to power, the European Commission released the 2021 Innovation Scoreboard. Various results have been obtained across the block, with evidence of a continuing trend showing that the southern, central and eastern regions of Europe continue to lag.

This study, which provides a comparative analysis of innovation performance across EU countries, global countries, and regional neighbors, was widely welcomed by EU executives, and the Mary Gabriel Research and Innovation Commission said that all EU member states would innovate in the EU. The innovation gap is closing.

But on her part, cohesion and reform commissioner Elisa Ferreira said that there are still significant innovation gaps, especially in the developing and surrounding areas.

To be sure, these innovation gaps are still significant. For example, the Commission points out that Slovenia’s overall performance is below average, despite an overall 2.8% increase in innovation performance since 2014. Research has shown that this performance improvement is largely due to significant improvements in product innovators, ventures. Capital, and sales of innovative products.

Innovation in rural Europe

However, as many of Europe’s least innovative countries are based in South, Central and Eastern Europe, there are concerns that a lack of investment in these countries could lead to more serious problems in the European Parliament. It originated from various districts in Europe.

EPPMEP Franc Bogovi of Slovenia has long denied the sequelae of lack of innovation in these countries and has observed how this could lead to rural depopulation.

By more and more citizens choosing to move to major metropolitan areas and rendering rural areas of Europe that lack sufficient workforce and skills, he has a European smart village network throughout the agricultural area. Combining the benefits of building, it has long been plagued by lack of innovation, especially in areas of low innovation on the continent.

These concerns now appear to reach the committee’s bureaucratic desk. Earlier this week, EU executives announced a long-term vision for the EU’s rural areas. The move includes the publication of the EU Rural Action Plan, which promotes social innovation and provides connectivity across the European countryside, which is often left behind by various innovations in the agricultural sector due to the narrow network. I promised to improve.

Such initiatives were introduced after the Commission started public consultation on planning. 93% of respondents said that the attractiveness of rural areas depends on the availability of digital connections, and 94% said that this attractiveness depends on basic services and e-services.

Digital policy field

Generally speaking, the EU President of Slovenia has a very busy agenda in the area of ​​digital policy. Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Anne Rogar gave some specific details about the areas in which Slovenes are most likely to make progress.

According to Logar, the three focus documents include EU regulation on artificial intelligence, attempts to curb control of online platforms as part of digital market law, and harmonization of content regulation rules and digital service law. Includes planning. With respect to the last two files, President Slovenia intends the EU Competitiveness Council to agree on a general approach to digital service packages in its November 2021 session.

Strengthening Block’s cyber resilience is also designated as an area of ​​interest, bearing in mind some attacks on critical national infrastructure, including the Health Organization, that took place during the pandemic. The uncertainties and advances in digitization brought about by COVID-19 further reveal the range of consequences that large-scale cyberattacks can have on almost every area of ​​our lives. , Logar writes.

There is no doubt that six months will be busy for the EU President of Slovenia.

Their leadership in key digital policy files in the council will prove to influence the progress the Commission wants to achieve in these areas. But the recovery and resilience of the block also needs to be addressed, similar to how Slovenes use the platform to keep isolated parts of Europe from being left behind by ongoing green and digital goals. Will be focused on. The necessary pursuit for the innovation that such a purpose requires.

